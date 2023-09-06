Fumes From Cooking and Candles Can Harm People Suffering From Mild Asthma: Study

A candlelit dinner with your favourite dish seems like the perfect recipe for a lovely evening. However, according to a recent study by the Department of Public Health at Aarhus University, Denmark, it might not be the best choice for your health. The study sheds light on potential health concerns for young individuals, especially those with mild asthma. The findings in the study emphasise the importance of proper ventilation while cooking or burning candles, as the fumes generated during these activities can have adverse effects on health.

Karin Rosenkilde Laursen, a postdoctoral researcher at the department and one of the study’s co-authors, highlighted the study’s key findings in a statement. She informed that during the research, her team discovered signs of DNA damage and inflammation in the blood among the participants.

She went on to explain that when people cook or light candles, tiny particles, and gases are released into the air, which they unknowingly breathe in. Previous studies have already shown that these particles and gases can harm one’s health.

What makes this study distinctive is its focus on young individuals with mild asthma, aged between 18 and 25. Laursen explained that the study showcased how inadequate ventilation during cooking or candle burning can lead to discomfort and health problems for very young individuals with mild asthma. Typically, young people are healthier and more resilient than other age groups. The significant impact on this age group from these particles is a matter of concern.

Laursen said that while the study primarily looked at young individuals with asthma, its findings have broader relevance for all. With winter approaching, people tend to use candles more frequently and may be less likely to ventilate their homes properly while cooking. Prioritising a healthier indoor environment, even when enjoying cosy indoor moments, could potentially reduce the risk of serious lung and heart diseases, as well as cancer. Laursen pointed out that everyone should be mindful about indoor air quality in this context. She intends to continue her research by investigating how emissions from cooking and candles affect the health of healthy adults.

The study involved 36 young individuals with mild asthma. They were exposed to three different conditions in controlled climate chambers at Aarhus University: emissions from cooking, emissions from burning candles, and clean air. Each exposure lasted for five hours. Throughout the study, researchers measured particles and gases in the air, and participants reported any symptoms of irritation or discomfort. Biomarkers related to airway and systemic inflammatory changes were assessed before exposure, immediately after exposure, and the following morning.