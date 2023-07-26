Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel Look Striking In Traditional Ensembles At The Launch, Watch Video

Gadar 2 is all set to release and fans cannot wait for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to reunite on the screen. They have always had a palpable on-screen chemistry and their off-screen friendship is such brilliant. Whenever they are seen together in public, fans cannot help but obsess over how good they always look together.

At the trailer launch of Gadar 2, Sunny and Ameesha made heads turn as they stepped out in traditional ensembles. As always they looked picture-perfect together and radiated the evergreen charm of Tara and Sakina. In case, you have missed out on the video of them posing together, check it out here-

Starting off with Ameesha, the actress looked like a beautiful new bride wearing a fuchsia pink Patiala suit. The suit consisted of a kurti, a dupatta and a sharara. The suit was heavily embellished and Ameesha dazzled and shined in the outfit. From the fit to the fabric, everything looked perfect on the actress and she shined bright like a diamond. She draped the dupatta over her head and the very colour of her ensemble complimented her so well.

Ameesha accessorised her look with a big neckpiece and matching jhumkas, the maang tika was the perfect addition to the look. The choice of bangles went in sync with look and she looked ethereal. In terms of the makeup, her dewy base along with a stellar lip shade and beautifully sculpted eyebrows were absolutely magical. She left her tresses open which added to the beauty of the overall look.

On the other hand, the man of the hour, Sunny Deol sported an orange Kurta and white pyjamas. He layered the look with a light grey blazer and added a beige turban. Sunny completed the look with sneakers, choosing comfort over everything else.