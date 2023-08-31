Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, History, Significance, Rituals, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, and More

GANESH CHATURTHI 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha. Known as Ganesh Chaturdashi, Vinayak Chaturdashi or Ganesh Chaturthi, this festival holds a special place among the country’s most significant holidays. India celebrates it with grandeur and enthusiasm. This year, it will be celebrated from September 19 to September 28. Extending over ten days, this festival beautifully commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha and provides a precious opportunity for people to come together in prayer, seeking blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date, Shubh Muhurat

The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 12:39 p.m. on September 18 and conclude at 1:43 p.m. on September 19. The auspicious time to install the Lord Ganesha idol is during the Madhyahna Muhurat on September 19, from 11:01 a.m. to 1:28 p.m. However, it is critical to avoid moon sightings before Ganesha Chaturthi; hence, the forbidden time is from 09:45 AM to 08:44 PM on September 18.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: History

It is believed to have originated in the 12th century in Maharashtra. The festival is thought to have been popularized by the Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj, who used it to unite his people and promote Hindu culture. It was initially celebrated only in Maharashtra, but it has since spread to other parts of India and the world. The festival is now celebrated with great enthusiasm in many countries, including India, Nepal, Mauritius, and South Africa.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Significance

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, prosperity, and good luck. Lord Ganesha is believed to be the remover of obstacles and the giver of good fortune.

The festival is also a time for Hindus to come together and celebrate their culture and heritage. Ganesh Chaturthi is a joyous occasion that is marked by feasting, dancing, and other festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Vrat Katha

In Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati created Ganesha from sandalwood paste in the absence of Lord Shiva to guard her while she takes a bath. When Lord Shiva tried to enter, Ganesha stopped him, leading to an argument.

Adhering to his mother’s command, Ganesha blocked Lord Shiva’s path. This left Lord Shiva in anger and he separated Ganesha’s head from his body. After seeing this, Goddess Parvati transformed into her Kali avatar and threatened to destroy the universe in anger.

Shiva then realised his mistake and replaced Ganesha’s head with that of an elephant. The event represents the cycle of life, death, and rebirth.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Rituals

There are four main rituals that are performed during Ganesh Chaturthi:

Prana Pratishta (Invocation of Life)

This ritual is performed on the first day of the festival to invoke life into the Ganesha idol. The priest chants mantras and performs other rituals to bring the idol to life. Shodashopachara (16-fold Worship)

This ritual is performed on the first day of the festival to offer 16 different types of offerings to Ganesha. The offerings include flowers, fruits, sweets, incense, lamps, and water. Uttarpuja (Final Worship)

This ritual is performed on the 10th day of the festival to bid farewell to Ganesha. The priest chants mantras and performs other rituals to please Ganesha and ask for his blessings. Ganpati Visarjan (Immersion of the Idol)

This ritual is performed on the 10th day of the festival to immerse the Ganesha idol in a river or ocean. This signifies the end of the festival and the return of Ganesha to his heavenly abode.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Puja Vidhi

Preparation

Clean the house and the area where you plan to install the idol of Lord Ganesha.

Purchase or prepare the necessary items for the puja, such as a clay idol of Lord Ganesha, flowers, incense, lamps, fruits, sweets, and traditional puja items.

Installation of the Idol

Place a clean cloth or a decorative platform in the chosen area to set up the idol.

Place the idol of Lord Ganesha on the platform. You can choose to cover it with a cloth and unveil it during the puja.

Steps To Perform Puja

Begin by invoking Lord Ganesha to come and bless your home. Sprinkle some water on the idol and offer flowers. Offer flowers, incense, and a lamp while reciting Ganesha mantras. Offer a seat (asan) to Lord Ganesha, signifying his presence during the puja. Offer water to wash the feet of the idol as a gesture of welcome. Offer water for Lord Ganesha to wash his hands. Offer water for sipping to the idol, symbolizing purification. Bathe the idol with water, milk, curd, honey, and ghee. Wipe the idol clean. Offer new clothes to the idol. Decorate the idol with flowers, garlands, and jewellery. Offer fruits, sweets, and other dishes as a symbol of hospitality to Lord Ganesha. Light a lamp and offer it to Lord Ganesha while singing or reciting aarti. Offer your prayers, express your wishes, and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. On the final day of the festival, traditionally the idol is immersed in a water body. However, in recent times, eco-friendly idols are recommended, and the immersion is done in a bucket or container of water at home.

During Ganesha Chaturthi Puja, the lord is worshipped with all sixteen rituals known as the Shodashopachara Puja as well as the chanting of Puranik Mantras. The sixteen steps include: Avahana and Pratishthapan; Asana Samarpan; Padya Samarpan; Arghya Samarpan; Achamana; Snana Mantra; Vastra Samarpan and Uttariya Samarpan; Yajnopavita Samarpan; Gandha; Akshata; Pushpa Mala, Shami Patra, Durvankura, Sindoor; Dhoop; Deep Samarpan; Naivedya and Karodvartan; ambula, Narikela and Dakshina Samarpan; Neerajan and Visarjan.

Ganesh Chaturthi Fasting Rules

Those who observe this fast should bathe first thing in the morning. The fast lasts from daybreak until moonrise. When fasting, it is recommended to take one satvik meal every day. Fruits, milk, byproducts, fruit juice, kheer, rajgira, bhangra, and singhara can be consumed during the day. The technique of cooking should be steaming, roasting, or shallow frying.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How to celebrate

One can set up the Ganesha idol in their home or community. Clay, wood, or metal can be used to create the idol. Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival in which people sing bhajans and kirtans in worship of Lord Ganesha. During Ganesh Chaturthi, temporary structures are created and adorned with flowers, lights, and other festive decorations. One can go to a Ganesha pandal to pray to him and enjoy the festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bhog Items

Modak

Modak is considered to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet. It’s a type of dumpling made from rice or wheat flour, filled with a mixture of grated coconut, jaggery, and dry fruits. Modaks can be steamed or fried. Kheer or Payasam

Kheer, a rice pudding cooked in milk with sugar and flavored with cardamom and saffron, is also a popular offering to Lord Ganesha. Puran Poli

Puran poli is a sweet flatbread made with a filling of chana dal (split chickpea) and jaggery. It’s a traditional dish offered during festivals. Coconut Ladoo

These are round sweets made from grated coconut, sugar, and sometimes condensed milk. They are easy to make and are a popular choice for offerings. Besan Ladoo

Besan ladoos are made from roasted gram flour, sugar, ghee, and sometimes nuts. They have a rich, nutty flavour and are a common prasad item. Rice Dishes

Various rice dishes like pulao, lemon rice, or tamarind rice can also be offered. These are usually prepared with mild flavors. Fruits

Fresh fruits like bananas, apples, pomegranates, and grapes are often included in the bhog as a symbol of nature’s bounty. Dry Fruits

A mixture of dry fruits like almonds, cashews, and raisins can be offered as a nutritious option. Savory Snacks

Along with sweets, some savory snacks like chivda (flattened rice mix), poha (flattened rice), or murmura (puffed rice) can be included in the bhog. Panakam

This is a traditional sweet drink made with jaggery, water, cardamom, and sometimes lemon juice. It’s refreshing and offered to quench thirst. Chana Sundal

In some regions, chana (chickpea) sundal, a mildly spiced and tempered chickpea dish, is offered as prasad.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ganpati Visarjan date, Ganpati Visarjan rules

Ganesh Visarjan or Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on September 28. The day of Visarjan should begin with Pooja (Morning Aarti). The visarjan ceremony begins with the Uttarang puja, in which five objects are offered to Ganpati: deep (oil lamps), pushpa (flowers), dhoop (incense), gandh (fragrance), and naivedya (food). When Visarjan time arrives, the family members should reassemble and recite the Visarjan Aarti before leaving the house. After this, the idol is immersed in water.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Sanskrit Shlok For Puja

1. Vakratunda Ganesha Mantra, Shree Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha।, Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada॥

2. Ganesha Shubh Labh Mantra, Om Shreem Gam Saubhagya Ganpataye।, Varvarda Sarvajanma Mein Vashamanya Namah॥

3. Ganesha Gayatri Mantra, Om Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat॥