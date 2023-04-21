Ganga Saptami 2023: Date, Auspicious Times and Significance

Ganga Saptami, also known as Ganga Jayanti, is an important Hindu festival celebrated every year on the seventh day of the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. It marks the birth anniversary of the holy river Ganga, which is believed to have descended on Earth on this day.

On the auspicious day of Ganga Saptami, devotees take a dip in the Ganga river and offer prayers to seek blessings and forgiveness for their sins. This year, the festival falls on April 27, as per the Panchang.

This year on the Ganga Saptami day three highly auspicious yogas are falling, making it an even more significant occasion.

According to renowned astrologer Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava from Tirupati, the three auspicious yogas on Ganga Saptami will provide devotees with a unique opportunity to connect with the divine and receive the blessings of Mother Ganga. So, mark your calendars and join in the festivities to seek salvation.

Ganga Saptami 2023 Tithi Muhurta

According to the Hindu calendar, this year, the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha will begin on Wednesday, April 26, at 11.27 am and will end on Thursday, April 27, at 01:38 pm.

Ganga Saptami 2023 Puja Muhurat

On April 27, the auspicious time for worshiping Goddess Ganga is from 11 am to 01:38 pm. During this time you can bathe in the holy river, worship, and do charity.

Auspicious yoga on Ganga Saptami

This year, three auspicious yogas are being formed on Ganga Saptami. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is there for the whole day on Ganga Saptami, while Amrit Siddhi Yoga is from 7 am to 5.43 am on April 28. Thirdly, Guru Pushya Yoga is also formed from 7 am to 05:43 am the next day. On Ganga Saptami, there is Punarvasu Nakshatra till 7 in the morning and after that, Pushya Nakshatra will be there for the whole day.

Significance of Ganga Saptami

According to mythology, King Bhagirath, in a bid to attain salvation for his 60,000 ancestors, undertook a rigorous penance that pleased Lord Brahma. As a result, Brahma granted him a boon to fulfill his wish of bringing Maa Ganga to Earth. However, Brahma warned Bhagirath that the sheer weight and force of Goddess Ganga could be too much for the Earth to bear.

To overcome this, Bhagirath sought Lord Shiva’s blessings through intense penance, asking that before reaching the Earth, Ganga should pass through his hair so that her velocity could be reduced. Lord Shiva, pleased with Bhagirath’s devotion, granted his wish, and thus Mother Ganga descended upon Earth with her flow stabilized, granting salvation to Bhagirath’s ancestors and countless others, who bathe in her holy waters to this day.

