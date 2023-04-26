Genelia D’Souza Exudes Grace and Grandeur in a Stunning Blue Velvet Kaftan

Arpita Khan, a sister of Salman Khan, and her husband Aayush Sharma hosted the Eid celebration on Saturday at their lavish Bandra home. Many famous people were spotted attending the party in style, including Salman, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sakshi Dhoni, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, MC Stan, and others. They were observed turning heads on the red carpet while putting their best fashion foot forward. The celebrations of Eid are always a spectacular event with glitzy decor and brilliant apparel. The holiday season calls for both daily dress in vivid colours and evening attire with sequins and sparkle. And Bollywood’s biggest stars always follow this. For the various Eid celebrations, Bollywood celebrities have worn some envious-inspiring attire. Arpita and Ayush Sharma’s Eid party was interrupted by Genelia D’Souza as soon as she entered, taking our breath away.

Check out her images right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

For the occasion, the actress looked stunning in a velvet royal blue kaftan outfit that she accessorised with some amazing jewellery. She was sporting clothing from the Prints by Radhika line. The V-neck kaftan’s ankle-length trousers have a navy-blue backdrop with white and green floral patterns as accents. The highly embroidered cuffs of the mori matched the sleeves of the kaftan. However, Genelia’s choice of accessories only served to highlight the sparkle of the dress. She wore a gorgeous nath, a pair of eye-catching jhumkas, and several eye-catching bangles. Nude lips, bronzed cheeks, and glossy golden eyelashes with a layer of blue eyeliner were Genelia’s go-to glam looks. The actress styled her hair in a sloppy bun.

In the meantime, Genelia’s most recent acting appearance was in the Marathi movie Ved, costarring her husband Ritiesh Deshmukh. It rose to become the third-highest-grossing Marathi movie of all time and the highest-grossing Marathi movie of 2022. Her next appearance will be in the Telugu flick Junior.

