Georgi Gospodinov's 'Time Shetler' Wins The Illustrious International Booker Prize 2023

In a moment of literary triumph, the International Booker Prize 2023 committee proudly announced its deserving victor as ‘Time Shelter,’ penned by the talented Georgi Gospodinov and skillfully translated by the remarkable Angela Rodel. This mesmerizing masterpiece delves into the profound concept of a ‘clinic for the past,’ where hope blossoms for those afflicted by Alzheimer’s, offering a tantalizing treatment beyond imagination.
Within the enchanting pages of ‘Time Shelter,’ Gospodinov’s words weave a tapestry of intricacy and emotional depth, drawing readers into a world where each floor of the clinic becomes a portal to a bygone era. With meticulous attention to detail, patients are transported back in time, their memories rekindled in minute yet vivid ways, opening doors to forgotten moments and cherished memories.
View this post on Instagram
Through the ethereal corridors of the clinic, Gospodinov’s storytelling prowess guides us on a profound journey of rediscovery. As the layers of time unfurl, the essence of yesteryears saturates the atmosphere, offering solace and rejuvenation for those grappling with the cruel grip of Alzheimer’s. With tender precision, the author delves into the complex emotions and intricate relationships that form within this unique sanctuary, where nostalgia intertwines with the present.
Here is what you need to know about the other shortlisted books-
- ‘Whale’ by Cheon Myeong-kwan, translated by Chi-Young Kim, immerses readers in a remote South Korean village. We follow the intertwined lives of Geumbok, a tenacious woman in search of an elusive thrill, her mute daughter Chunhui, who communicates with elephants, and a one-eyed woman who commands honeybees with a whistle.
- ‘Standing Heavy’ by GauZ’, translated by Frank Wynne, the intricate backdrop of French immigration policy and political discord sets the stage. Two generations of Ivoirians navigate life as undocumented workers, working as security guards at a flour mill, as they strive for a better future amidst uncertainty.
- Guadalupe Nettel’s ‘Still Born,’ translated by Rosalind Harvey, delves into the lives of Alina and Laura, independent women focused on their careers. However, when Alina becomes pregnant and faces complications, both women are forced to confront the complexities of maternal ambivalence in a sensitive and thought-provoking exploration.
- Maryse Condé’s ‘The Gospel According to the New World,’ translated by Richard Philcox, embarks on a journey with Baby Pascal, a rumoured child of God, as he seeks to unravel the mysteries of his origin and understand his divine mission. This remarkable tale spans communities and landscapes, provoking contemplation on faith and purpose.
- ‘Boulder’ by Eva Baltasar, translated by Julia Sanchez, introduces us to Samsa and Boulder as they embark on a new life in Reykjavik. Samsa’s desire for a child challenges their relationship, leading Boulder on a soul-searching quest to determine her true desires and reconcile her longing for freedom with her yearning for love.