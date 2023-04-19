Get Shiny Black Hair In Minutes With This Easy DIY Natural Hair Dye

As we age, our hair requires extra care and attention. While many opt for commercial hair dyes or colours to cover greys and restore black colour, these can strip the hair of its natural oils, weakening it and causing hair fall. The ideal solution is to use natural ingredients to colour your hair at home, ensuring its health and shine. In just 10 minutes, you can make and use a natural homemade hair dye, and we’re here to show you how-

Ingredients for making homemade hair dye

2 teaspoons neem powder

2 teaspoons henna powder

2 teaspoons coffee powder

4 teaspoons kalonji i.e. onion seeds

2 teaspoons amla pulp or juice

An iron pan

Water as needed

How to make

To make your natural hair dye, start by heating an iron pan on the stove. Once heated, add two spoons of fennel seeds and roast them. Once done, let them cool and grind them into a fine powder. Next, add the powder to the pan along with other ingredients like kalonji powder, amla powder, henna powder, coffee powder, and more. Turn on the gas and mix all the ingredients. Now add one to one and a half glasses of water to it and mix it well covering it on low flame. Leave it for 10 minutes on low flame and when it starts to look like a paste, turn off the gas. Keep in mind that the consistency of the paste should be thick.

How to use it

Once the natural homemade hair dye is ready, brush your dry hair thoroughly and start applying it to the roots and length of your hair from one side. Wrap your hair in a polythene bag and leave it for an hour. After an hour, wash your hair with normal water and witness the transformation of your hair from grey to black!

To achieve stronger and naturally black hair, it is recommended to use this homemade hair dye once a week. With regular use, you’ll gradually notice an improvement in the health and appearance of your hair.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here