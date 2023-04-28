Get Your Daily Dose Of Nutrition With This Easy-To-Make Mixed Dal Soup

Transform your ordinary daily dal ritual with a delicious and wholesome mixed dal soup recipe! This effortless soup is an amalgamation of nutrition-packed legumes like arhar, moong, urad and masoor, making it a perfect option for any mealtime. While the dal is an essential part of Indian cuisine, this soup gives a refreshing spin to the classic dish, delivering a burst of nourishment that will satisfy everyone, from kids to adults. Don’t let this straightforward and scrumptious recipe slip away from your hands.

Ingredients for mixed dal soup

Washed Moong Dal - 1/4 cup

Arhar Dal - 1/4 cup

Urad Dal - 1/4 cup

Masoor Dal - 1/4 cup (optional)

Carrots finely chopped - 2 tbsp

Onion finely chopped - 1

green Coriander leaves - 2 tbsp

Chopped green chilli - 1

Black pepper powder - 1/2 tsp

Desi ghee - 1 tsp

Salt - as per taste

How to make

For a delicious and nourishing mixed dal soup, start by cleaning and rinsing the pulses thoroughly. Next, soak them in water for an hour, and then drain the excess water by placing them in a sieve. Take a vessel and pour 3-4 cups of water, or the amount needed, and add the pulses to it. Cook them on low heat, and after some time, sprinkle salt to taste. Once the pulses are thoroughly cooked and boiling, turn off the heat and mash them to the desired consistency. Next, finely chop the onion and carrot.

Take a pan and melt one spoonful of desi ghee on medium heat. Once the ghee is melted, add the chopped onions and carrots and saute them until lightly browned. Then, add the boiled dal to the pan and mix it thoroughly with the vegetables. Allow the lentil soup to simmer on low heat for an additional 5 minutes, ensuring that it doesn’t become too watery. Once it is thoroughly cooked, add a sprinkle of black pepper powder and garnish it with fresh green coriander leaves. Serve this scrumptious dish for lunch or dinner as desired, at any time of day.

