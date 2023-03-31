Gigi Hadid Looks Stylish As She Attends The Grand Opening of NMACC in Mumbai

The grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has attracted not only renowned Bollywood celebrities but also sports personalities, industrialists, and even global icon Gigi Hadid. The American model and television personality made a fashionable statement at the event, dressed in a floral-print three-piece set, and graciously posed for the paparazzi gathered outside the venue.
Hadid made an impressive fashion statement at the lavish event in a three-piece floral set. The ensemble consisted of a multi-colored bralette, a sheer long jacket, and flared pants, accessorized with delicate neck chains. She elegantly styled her hair in a half ponytail, while the subtle color scheme of her outfit effortlessly made her stand out. Her makeup was a perfect blend of understated elegance, featuring a matte base, highlighted eyes accentuated with kohl and eyeliner, and a matte lipstick.
The inaugural event of NMACC saw the arrival of numerous celebrities, including Gauri Khan accompanied by her children Suhana and Aryan, Salman Khan, Dia Mirza, Anand Mahindra, Sachin Tendulkar, Hansika Motwane, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and many more.
Nita Ambani’s dream project, the cultural centre, aims to serve as a tool to preserve and promote Indian arts and is located within the Jio World Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex. As part of the opening ceremony, a musical directed by Feroz Abbas Khan titled “Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation" will be presented today.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here