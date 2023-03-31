Gigi Hadid Looks Stylish As She Attends The Grand Opening of NMACC in Mumbai

The inaugural event of NMACC saw the arrival of numerous celebrities, including Gauri Khan accompanied by her children Suhana and Aryan, Salman Khan, Dia Mirza, Anand Mahindra, Sachin Tendulkar, Hansika Motwane, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and many more.

Nita Ambani’s dream project, the cultural centre, aims to serve as a tool to preserve and promote Indian arts and is located within the Jio World Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex. As part of the opening ceremony, a musical directed by Feroz Abbas Khan titled “Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation" will be presented today.