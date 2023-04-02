CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gigi Hadid Picked This Indian Designer For Her NMACC Event Look
1-MIN READ

Gigi Hadid Picked This Indian Designer For Her NMACC Event Look

Published By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 14:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Gigi looked ravishing in this hand-embroidered ensemble. (Images: Instagram)

Gigi looked ravishing in this hand-embroidered ensemble. (Images: Instagram)

Gigi stole hearts with this particular ensemble and the internet is in awe of how beautifully she carried the look

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand opening in Mumbai was a gala affair attended by a slew of Bollywood celebrities. The ceremony not only witnessed renowned Bollywood celebrities but also global icons including none other than Gigi Hadid. The supermodel graced the star-studded event in a custom Rahul Mishra ensemble. Now, Gigi has given a shout-out to the designer for the incredible outfit.

On Friday, Hadid posted a string of pictures flaunting the intricate work and many delicate details. The supermodel acknowledged that it was a privilege to celebrate Indian craftsmanship and expressed gratitude towards Rahul Mishra and the artisans who created her outfit. She wrote, “Thank you Rahul Mishra and all the artisans for your talent and time to make this incredibly intricate and special piece. It is an honour to wear your work and celebrate Indian craftsmanship."

Check out the pictures below.

The fashion model appeared at the grand event wearing a multicoloured co-ord set, which comprised a bralette, a sheer long jacket, and flared pants, accompanied by delicate neck chains as accessories. Her makeup was bold, and she styled her hair in a half ponytail. She completed her look with kohl and eyeliner to accentuate her eyes and matte lipstick. Following her arrival at the event, various images and clips of her were posted on social media. One of the videos captured Gigi striking a pose for the camera and flashing a smile at the paparazzi.

Take a look.

Apart from this, Gigi also shared a picture of a performance happening on stage. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Incredible NMACC.”

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) inauguration event featured the musical theatre performance “Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation." The grand inauguration was attended by renowned global celebrities from the arts and entertainment industry. Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, and others, were present at the event.

first published:April 02, 2023, 14:20 IST
last updated:April 02, 2023, 14:20 IST