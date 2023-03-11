Gigi Hadid Talks About Co-Parenting Her Daughter With Ex-Boyfriend Zayn Malik

The former celebrity power couple, American model Gigi Hadid and British singer Zayn Malik surprised fans when they announced that they were going to welcome their first child during April 2020 interview with Jimmy Fallon. In September 2020 the duo welcomed their daughter Khai Hadid Malik. However, they split up just over a year later in October 2021. Yet this has not stopped them from making sure their daughter never misses the love from both parents. In fact, Gigi Hadid gave some rare insight into how she co-parents with her ex, Zayn Malik to make sure Khai has both of them around.

The 27-year-old model recently spoke about her experience raising her two-year-old daughter in an interview with The Sunday Times. She discussed her thoughts on motherhood, how her daughter has impacted her life and her co-parenting philosophy with her ex-partner and the former One Direction singer.

According to Vogue India, Hadid had always wanted to be a mom, but it wasn’t an obsessive desire for her. She stated, “I always wanted to be a mom, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this Earth to be a mom." However, Hadid shared that her daughter, Khai, has already given her so much joy and is a blessing in her life. Hadid describes herself as an organized person, so having Khai at a young age was a positive experience for her, and she is glad to be a young mom.

When it comes to co-parenting with Zayn Malik, Hadid emphasizes the importance of their daughter’s happiness. She believes that their daughter should always come first and that they need to work together to make sure she is happy. Hadid and Malik were in an on-and-off relationship for five years before welcoming their daughter in September 2020. Despite their split, they continue to co-parent effectively and put their daughter’s well-being first.

“You have a long life alongside this person,” Hadid said. “That she can be with both parents makes me very happy.”

As a busy model, Hadid tries to schedule her work commitments and trips around her daughter’s time with Malik. She wants to be present and involved in her daughter’s life, so it’s crucial to make the most of the time she has with her.

Regarding her daughter’s upbringing, Hadid shared that Khai has inherited some aspects of her father’s British culture and accent. She describes Khai as a child who was grown in her stomach, eating a lot of British food like breakfast, beans, and curries. Hadid also loves hearing her daughter say some words with a little English accent, which she finds adorable.

“She’s clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food—breakfast, beans, curries. And she still eats like that,” she said. “She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love.”

Ever since their split, Gigi Hadid has largely kept her relationship with Zayn, a private affair. This was one of the few occasions where she candidly spoke about co-parenting Khai.

