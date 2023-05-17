Ginger to Spinach, Immunity Boosting Foods You Must Include In Your Daily Diet

A lot has been written and said about immunity ever since the COVID-19 pandemic turned our worlds upside down. One of the major sources of immunity is food. If the immunity is not up to the mark, our body is at risk of several diseases. However, a healthy immune system keeps micro-organisms at bay by trapping them. Immunity is formed at multiple levels. While one layer is present in our blood as white blood cells, the other is in the lymph node.

Our ecosystem has been blessed with several natural ingredients that help one become stronger from the inside. Today, let us take a look at some of these in detail.

Citrus Fruit

When we talk about immunity, the first thing that comes to mind is citrus fruits such as lemon, orange, grapefruit, and kiwi, among others. Going by a report in Healthline, citrus fruits happen to be rich in Vitamin C which helps strengthen the immune system. Vitamin C is responsible for improving the level of white blood cells in the blood, which helps fight infections.

Red Bell Pepper

While all types of capsicum are beneficial for you, red capsicum is especially helpful in improving immunity. Just like citrus fruits, red capsicum is also rich in Vitamin C. In fact, it holds three times more vitamin C than an orange. Aside from Vitamin C, it is also full of Vitamin A, something that is good for the skin.

Garlic

Ayurveda places a lot of importance on the benefits of garlic. It helps soften the arteries and also helps lower blood pressure. Garlic is the main source of sulfur, a major immunity booster.

Ginger

Among other things, Ginger is highly rich in anti-inflammatory, antibacterial properties. One of its major benefits is that it helps reduce chronic pain and even keeps cholesterol in check.

Spinach

Another ingredient rich in Vitamin C is spinach. Moreover, it also contains several crucial antioxidants which further help boost immunity.