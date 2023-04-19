Ginger To Tulsi: 5 Common Herbs With Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Inflammation is considered to be the body’s defense mechanism when the immune system sends out cells to fight bacteria. This removes any harmful foreign stimuli, thereby, beginning the healing process. But the problem arises when the body continues to send inflammatory signals even when there’s no danger, giving rise to problems like arthritis. To reduce this problem, the body requires anti-inflammatory properties. These can be acquired using medication or several food items found in the kitchen.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently highlighted five herbs and spices that can help reduce chronic medical conditions. “Inflammation is the body’s way of fighting infections and healing. Diet plays a crucial role in your health. What you eat, including various herbs and spices, can help keep inflammation at bay while adding enjoyable flavours to your diet,” she said.

Ashwagandha

The root powder of Ashwagandha has been used for medicinal, herbalism, and dietary supplements traditionally for centuries. The expert stated this herb can improve the body’s immune cells. “Ashwagandha contains compounds, including withaferin A (WA), that may help reduce inflammation in the body. By decreasing the markers of inflammation, it improves the immune cells, i.e. WBC that combat infection,” she said. Ginger

Ginger, which is used as a spice and folk medicine, is said to contain more than 100 active compounds that positively impact the body. The nutritionist reveal, “Ginger contains more than 100 active compounds, such as gingerol, shogaol, zingiberene, and zingerone, to name a few. These are likely responsible for its health effects, including helping reduce inflammation in the body.” Tulsi

Tulsi, also known as holy basil, has been used for traditional medicinal purposes and essential oils. Ayurveda suggests that herbal tea prepared from Tulsi is beneficial for health. “Tulsi has antimicrobial, anti-allergic, and anti-inflammatory properties, therefore preventing the inflammation of the nasal mucous membrane during cold,” she added. Black Pepper

This dried spice has been used for seasoning a plethora of dishes for centuries. The nutritionist states that “Black pepper and its main active compound piperine play a role in reducing inflammation in the body.” Curcumin

“Curcumin, the main antioxidant in turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. According to the studies curcumin can block the activation of NF-κB, a molecule that activates genes that promote inflammation,” explains the expert. Curcumin, a member of the ginger family, is also added in herbal, cosmetics, and food flavouring supplements.

