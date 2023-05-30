Goa Statehood Day 2023: All You Need to Know

GOA STATEHOOD DAY 2023: The smallest state by area, Goa is famous for its beaches and the relics of its colonial past. It got its statehood on May 30, 1987. It was a Portuguese territory since Alfonso de Albuquerque conquered it in 1510 by defeating Adil Shah of Bijapur who was ruling the region. 400 years later, India took back Goa from the Portuguese. On the 36th anniversary of Goa’s achieving statehood, we take a look at 10 interesting facts about the state’s history.

Goa has historically been referred to as “Gomantak” in Sanskrit. Gove, Govapuri were the names of the port town in the state, situated near the mouth of the river Mandovi or Mhadei. The Indian Army invaded Goa in December 1961 under “Operation Vijay" to liberate it from the Portuguese. They captured and assimilated Goa, Daman and Diu as part of India. The annexation by the Indian Army began on December 17, 1961. An opinion poll, known as the Goa Status Referendum, was conducted in 1967. People voted in favour of Goa becoming a Union territory of India. In December 1962, Shri Dayanand Bhandarkar became the first Chief Minister of Goa. Goa received statehood on May 30, 1987. Tristao de Braganca Cunha or T B Cunha is known as the “Father of Goan nationalism.” He stirred a nationalistic spirit in Goan people to demand freedom from the Portuguese. T B Cunha published the booklets against the Portuguese colonisers namely, ‘Four Hundred Years of Foreign Rule’ and ‘The Denationalization of Goans.’ He was arrested by the Portuguese authorities in 1946. Later he published a newspaper named ‘Free Goa.’ Ram Manohar Lohia was another key leader of Goa’s freedom movement. On June 18, 1946, he openly defied the Portuguese government’s orders against conducting public meetings at Madgaon. He also urged Goans to help integrate the state with the rest of India. The Goa Vimochan Sahayak Samiti (All-Party Goa Liberation Committee), formed in 1954, led a mass Satyagraha movement in the mid-1950s, the civil disobedience movement against the Portuguese. They provided financial and political assistance to the Goan freedom fighters.