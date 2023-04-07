Good Friday 2023: Why do Christians Eat Fish on Holy Friday? 7 Delicious Recipes for Supper

GOOD FRIDAY 2023: Good Friday or Holy Friday is one of the most important Catholic festivals that is observed across the globe. According to the belief, Good Friday is marked as a day of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice for humanity. As a sign of respect and mourning for the sacrifice he made, many Christians refrain from consuming meat on this day. On this day, some believers even fast and break it with fruits and vegetables with fish, milk and grains.

While Christians avoid eating meat on this day, they consume fish as they believe it comes from the sea and is different from the flesh of warm-blooded animals. Eating fish on Good Friday is a long-standing Christian tradition that dates back to the mediaeval period. Let’s take a look at the history behind this tradition.

Why do we eat fish on Good Friday?

Due to Jesus’ self-sacrifice on Good Friday, Catholics have traditionally refrained from consuming meat on this day and have opted for fish as a more appropriate animal protein to consume. During the medieval period, the church prohibited the consumption of warm-blooded animal meat on Fridays, leading to the popularity of fish as an alternative.

In early Christianity, fish served as a symbol of identification for believers and was used to mark designated meeting places. Known as the ichthus, it was commonly used alongside the cross of Jesus Christ. In addition, fish is viewed as an appropriate alternative to meat on Good Friday since it is frequently referenced in stories of the life of God’s Son and because several of Jesus Christ’s disciples were fishermen.

Fish was considered a common and readily available food item back then, and catching fish was less difficult than hunting or slaughtering an animal. In modern times, eating fish and chips on Good Friday has become a customary practice, even among people who do not practice religion.

Delicious Fish Recipes for Good Friday Supper

Classic Fish and Chips

The traditional fish and chips formula consists of cod or haddock coated in beer batter and accompanied by crunchy French fries, tartar sauce, and a wedge of lemon. To make this dish, dip the fish in a beer batter and deep-fry until golden brown. Serve with hot and crispy chips. Grilled Fish and Chips

For a healthier option, try grilling the fish instead of deep-frying it. Season the fish with salt, pepper, and lemon juice, and grill it until it’s cooked through. Serve with oven-baked chips for a delicious and nutritious meal. Fish Tacos with Chips

For a Mexican-inspired twist, make fish tacos with chips. Start by grilling or pan-frying the fish, and then wrap it in a warm tortilla with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and a drizzle of spicy mayo. Serve with crispy chips on the side. Fish and Chips Curry

Give your fish and chips a spicy kick by adding a curry sauce. Prepare the fish as usual, and serve it with a side of chips and a generous serving of curry sauce. Baked Fish and Chips

For a lighter and healthier option, try baking the fish instead of frying it. Season the fish with your favourite spices, and bake it in the oven until it’s cooked through. Serve with baked chips for a tasty and nutritious meal. Fish and Chips Pie

Combine two British classics by making a fish and chips pie. Start by preparing the fish and chips as usual, and then layer them in a baking dish with mashed potatoes and a creamy sauce. Bake until golden brown and serve hot. Fish and Chips Burger

For a fun and creative twist, turn your fish and chips into a burger. Start by grilling or frying the fish, and then place it on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and a dollop of tartar sauce. Serve with chips on the side for a delicious and satisfying meal.

