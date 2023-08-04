Google Doodle Celebrates Altina Schinasi, Designer of Iconic Cat-Eye Glasses

ALTINA SCHINASI 116TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Google Doodle today on Friday, August 4 celebrates the 116th birth anniversary of Altina Schinasi, an American artist and designer who was known for her work in textiles, ceramics, and jewellery.

She is also credited with designing the Harlequin cat-eye glasses in the 1940s. Harlequin cat-eye glasses are a type of eyewear that is characterized by its large, almond-shaped frames with upturned tips. She was inspired by Venetian masquerade masks, and her glasses were characterized by their large, almond-shaped frames and upturned tips.

Schinasi’s art work was characterized by its bold colours, geometric patterns, and abstract forms. She was a master of using colour and texture to create visually striking and dynamic designs. Her work was influenced by a variety of sources, including Native American art, African art, and Modernist art.

Schinasi’s work was highly influential, and she is considered to be one of the most important textile designers of the 20th century. Her work continues to be admired and collected by museums and private collectors around the world.

Altina Schinasi 116th Birth Anniversary: 10 Facts

She was born in New York City on January 18, 1922. Her father, Samuel Schinasi, was a painter and printmaker, and her mother, Lucia Schinasi, was a textile designer. She studied at the Art Students League of New York with Hans Hofmann and Morris Kantor. She was a founding member of the Textile Arts Club of New York. She was a recipient of the American Crafts Council’s Gold Medal. She was a professor of ceramics at the University of California, Berkeley. She was a member of the National Academy of Design. She died in Berkeley, California on February 14, 2004. Her work is in the collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum. She was a pioneer in the field of textile design, and her work is still admired today.

Altina Schinasi 116th Birth Anniversary: Notable Works