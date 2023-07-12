Google Doodle Celebrates Everyone’s Favourite Pani Puri; Here’s How to Make Gol Gappa at Home!

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY, 12 JULY, 2023: Today’s interactive game Doodle celebrates pani puri — a popular street food made of a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis and flavoured waters. On this day in 2015, a restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, achieved the World Record for serving the most flavours of pani puri by offering 51 options!

WHAT’S IN THE NAME? PANI PURI, GOL GAPPA AND PUCHKAS

This snack goes by different names, as there are many regional variations that exist across India. In Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the name pani puri describes the bite-sized street food commonly filled with boiled chickpeas, a white pea mixture, and sprouts dipped in tangy and spicy pani.

In the northern states of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and New Delhi, the potato and chickpea-filled treat dunked in jaljeera-flavored water is called gol gappe or gol gappa.

The name puchkas or fuchkas is used in West Bengal and parts of Bihar and Jharkhand, with the key ingredient for this variety being tamarind pulp.

WHO INVENTED PANI PURI?

A legend says that the epic Mahabharata proposes that the newlywed Draupadi invented pani puri when she was challenged to feed five men with scarce resources. With just some leftover aloo sabzi (potatoes and vegetables) and a small amount of wheat dough to work with, Draupadi got creative. She filled small pieces of fried dough with the potato and vegetable mixture. Thus, pani puri was created.

Though there are many different types of filling and pani for everyone’s unique palette, there are two things everyone can agree on: eat the pani puri quickly to avoid the puri getting soggy or leaking, and always eat it in one bite to avoid a crumbly mess.

In today’s doodle, you can play the interactive game, and help a street vendor team fill orders for pani puri. Choose the puris that match each customer’s flavor and quantity preference to keep them happy. Let’s get to serving!

Here’s A Recipe To Make Pani Puri At Home:

Ingredients:

For the Puris:

1 cup semolina (sooji or rava)

1/4 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

1/4 teaspoon salt

Water, as needed

Oil, for deep frying

For the Pani:

1 bunch fresh mint leaves

1 bunch fresh coriander leaves

2-3 green chilies (adjust to taste)

1-inch piece of ginger

2 tablespoons tamarind pulp

1 tablespoon roasted cumin powder

1 teaspoon black salt

1 teaspoon chaat masala

Salt to taste

4 cups water

For the Filling:

1 cup boiled and mashed potatoes

1/2 cup boiled chickpeas

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

1/4 cup chopped coriander leaves

1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

Salt to taste

Sweet tamarind chutney and green chutney, to taste.

Puris:

In a mixing bowl, combine semolina, all-purpose flour, and salt. Gradually add water and knead to make a stiff dough. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes. Divide the dough into small portions and roll them into small circles (about 2 inches in diameter). Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadai over medium heat. Fry the puris one by one until they turn crispy and golden brown. Remove from oil and drain on a paper towel.

Pani:

In a blender, add mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilies, and ginger. Blend them to a smooth paste. Transfer the paste to a large mixing bowl and add tamarind pulp, roasted cumin powder, black salt, chaat masala, and regular salt. Gradually add water while stirring continuously to make a thin and tangy water (pani). Adjust the seasoning according to your taste. Refrigerate the pani for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to blend.

Filling:

In a bowl, mix boiled and mashed potatoes, boiled chickpeas, chopped onions, chopped coriander leaves, roasted cumin powder, and salt. Mix well to combine.

Assembling: