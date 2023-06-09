Google Doodle Celebrates Legacy of Dancer, Choreographer Willi Ninja; 10 Facts About the ‘Godfather of Voguing’

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY 9 JUNE, 2023: Today’s video Doodle celebrates Willi Ninja, an iconic dancer and choreographer known as the “Godfather of Voguing.” An acclaimed performer, Willi paved a path for Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the 1980s and ’90s. The community he created, “The Iconic House of Ninja,” lives on to this day.

On this day in 1990, the documentary Paris is Burning — which features Willi and the Iconic House of Ninja — was released in the US at the NewFest New York LGBT Film Festival.

The Doodle video was illustrated by Rob Gilliam, and edited by Xander Opiyo,with original music by Vivacious. The performers featured are current members of the House of Ninja (Archie Burnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja, Kiki Ninja, and Akiko Tokuoka aka KiT Ninja) dancing in celebration of Willi’s legacy.

Watch the Google Doodle Video Here

LESSER-KNOWN FACTS ABOUT WILLI NINJA