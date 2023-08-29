Gourmet at Home: Crafting Palak Paneer, Malabari Fish Curry, and Watermelon Chaat

Indulge in a culinary journey with these delightful recipes. Palak Paneer, a classic Indian dish, combines tender cottage cheese with vibrant spinach in a rich tomato-based sauce. For a taste of coastal India, relish Malabari Fish Curry, where succulent fish is cooked in a coconut milk blend infused with aromatic spices. Craving a refreshing treat? Try Watermelon Chaat, a fusion of juicy watermelon cubes, tangy chaat masala, and zesty flavors, creating a perfect balance of sweet and savory. Embark on gastronomic wonders and savor the diverse flavors they bring to your table with these recipes by Chef Neeraj Rana, Executive Chef Bombay Bungalow Dubai

Watermelon Chaat

Ingredients

Seedless watermelon -150 gm

Feta cheese -25 gm

Pine nuts -4 gm

Salt -2 gm

Lemon juice - 10 ml

Chaat masala -1 gm

Coriander pesto sauce -20 gm

Mix lettuce -25 gm

Vinaigrette dressing -3ml

Fresh cress -1 gm

Method

Peel the seedless watermelon and cut into small dices.

Put in a mixing bowl and season with salt and lemon juice.

Now in another mixing bowl put mix lettuce and season with vinaigrette dressing.

Arrange this mix lettuce in a serving bowl and top up with seasoned watermelon.

Finish with feta cheese, and drizzle pesto sauce on top.

Garnish with pine nuts and fresh cress.

Palak Paneer

Ingredients

Spinach -800gm

Paneer -150 gm

Sunflower oil -30ml

Cumin seed -1 gm

Garlic chop - 25 gm

Ginger chop -12 gm

Onion chop -50gm

Green chili chop - 4no

Tomato Chop - 65gm

Salt - 8 gm

Turmeric powder -1 gm

Ghee - 20 gm

Butter - 15 gm

Cooking cream - 25 ml

Kastoori methi powder - 1 gm

Coriander powder -2 gm

Red chili powder -2 gm

Garam masala - 1gm

METHOD-

Boil cleaned washed spinach, cool down and make smooth paste.

Take a pan add oil, cumin seed crackle, chop garlic, and chop onion cook till golden brown.

Add chopped ginger, green chili, and all spices cook till release oil.

Then add chopped tomato cook till get mashed and then add spinach paste and cook well.

When spinach cooks completely add cottage cheese and finish with Kasuri methi, cream, ghee, and butter.

Served in a bowl with fried garlic and ginger julienne.

Malabar fish curry

Ingredients

King fish cubes -180 gm

Sunflower oil -30ml

Mustard seed -4 gm

Red chili whole -10

Coriander seed -5

Ginger -8gm

Garlic -10gm

Curry leaf -3gm

Chopped onion -50 gm

Chopped tomato - 70 gm

Kokum -5 gm

Salt -10 gm

Coconut milk - 25 gm

Tamarind water -10ml

Fresh coriander -4 gm

METHOD