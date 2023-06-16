Green Flags In Relationships: 12 Signs To Look Out For In Your New Partner

Finding love can be challenging. People who have once failed or had unrequited relationships are often apathetic towards finding a romantic companion. But everyone hopes to meet the right person at some point. As a result, the question that looms over us is how to tell if a potential mate is ‘right’ or ‘wrong’. While there is plenty of advice on identifying red flags in people, very few discuss what is healthy. Francesca Hogi, a motivational speaker and podcaster, has highlighted the green flags that should not be overlooked.

Here are the 12 dating green flags she mentioned: