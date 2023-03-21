GUDI PADWA 2023: Festive cheer and enthusiasm are at an all-time high with Gudi Padwa just around the corner. Marking the beginning of a new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 22 this year. From bright-hued gudhi’s and multi-coloured rangolis to scrumptious delicacies and on-point vibrant outfits, Gudi Padwa is truly one of the most happening days of the year.

While you have been busy managing everything to celebrate the festival with full fervour, we have pulled together a list of ensembles that might help you in putting the required glamour into your celebrations. Now, you can flaunt your inner diva this Marathi new year celebration by taking some ethnic wear inspiration from these celebrities.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

How can we not begin with the traditional Marathi Nauvari saree? Exhibiting the perfect Kashtha style is our very own ‘Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak Girl’, Madhuri Dixit. Adding beautiful bright pink and purple to your wardrobe is truly the best thing you can do this year on Gudi Padwa. If you have already thought of draping the nine yards, why not accessorise the look with an ethnic nose ring called Peshwai Nath and tying your hair in a middle-parted bun to complete your traditional look? You can add some dazzle by putting on some gold jewellery.

Genelia D’Souza

Genelia D’Souza is the epitome of elegance in this picture, in case you need any inspiration to look chic this Gudi Padwa.If you are not willing to go with a nauvari saree this year, then you can simply drape a saree and amalgamate Maharashtrian culture through accessories like Peshawari Nath. Believe it or not, nothing beats the versatility of a gajra-wrapped bun, which can go with any ensemble.

Ankita Lokhande

In case you wish to wear a saree but want it to be a bit high on embellishments and detailing, then Ankita Lokhande’s ethnic wear is just for you. In addition, if you are a new bride celebrating your first Gudi Padwa with your in-laws, then make sure that you match up the actress in her terms of style. Willing to add a heavier look? Then choker-style Kundan jewellery is the go-to option.

Amruta Khanvilkar

If you are someone who wishes to give a twist to your traditional outfit, then Amruta Khanvilkar’s pre-draped dhoti style saree is just the right thing for you. Amp up the glamour quotient, by leaving your tresses loose and styling them in curls. For accessories, go with statement ones.

Mithila Palkar

For all the ladies who wish to avoid the fuss around sarees, Mithila Palkar’s churidar sleeveless suit is just the right thing to go for this Gudi Padwa. She gave the outfit a beautiful contrast by adding a yellow dupatta to the pink suit. You can also go for a colour-coordinated suit. If you feel the straight-cut suit is too boring, then go for Anarkali or a frock style outfit to keep up with the trends.

