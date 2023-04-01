Gulaab Lachhe: This Sweet Dish From Kaila Devi Fair Is A Hit Among Visitors

One of the vibrant fairs of Rajasthan, the Kaila Devi Fair displays cultural and religious beliefs that are persistent in the state. Among the widespread art and culture, a sweet dish worth Rs 5 has made its place in the minds of the people visiting the fair, which usually takes place in Karauli district. The sweet dish named Gulab Lachhe is the go-to place for every visitor who comes to this fair.

Every year, the shop owners with this sweet dish arrive from Chitrakoot to set up their stalls at this fair. They have been doing this for the past 29 years. Courtesy to its consistency, it has now become the favorite for most people around Karauli.

Gulaab Lachhe is also a moment of joy for the kids who attend the fair. Due to its low price, they eat it in bulk and cannot seem to fathom the taste at once.

This sweet dish is a much-awaited dish for most of the local residents of Karauli. One of the local kids named Dheeraj, while talking to News 18 said that he has been eating Gulaab Lachhe for years. It is very tasty and the most famous dish in the entire fair. It comes at the mere cost of Rs 5. He added. Further explaining his love for this dish, he said that whenever he gets money from his home, the first thought that passes through his mind is to eat Gulab Lachhe.

Rajesh Gupta, one of the shop owners who sell Gulaab Lachhe, told News 18 that he has been coming here for 29 years to sell this sweet dish. The people who come to eat Gulaab Lachhe know no age group. Kids to seniors, everyone loves a bite of Gulab Lachhe, he added. Further explaining the sale of this desert, he exclaims that 5 shop owners come from Chitrakoot and sell Gulaab Lachhe every year.

Gulaab Lachhe is made with the help of sugar syrup and refined wheat flour. The refined wheat flour is soaked in sugar syrup and then stretched to give it the shape, as explained by Rajesh.

