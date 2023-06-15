Guru Hargobind Singh Birth Anniversary: 10 Facts About the Sixth Guru of the Sikhs

GURU HARGOBIND SINGH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Guru Hargobind Singh was the sixth Guru of Sikhism. He was born on June 19, 1595, in Wadali, Amritsar. He was the only child of Guru Arjan Dev and Mata Ganga. At the age of 11, he succeeded his father as Guru. He is credited for spearheading the militarisation of the Sikh community. He emphasises the need to develop a warrior spirit in the community because of the persecution from the Mughal rulers.

Guru Hargobind Singh always carried two swords, representing the philosophy of “Miri-Piri". The first sword Miri represented power whereas Piri symbolised his spiritual skills.

HERE ARE 10 FACTS ABOUT GURU HARGOBIND SINGH

Guru Hargobind Singh was a skilled warrior and founded the Sikh army. He built the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikh faith. He released 52 Hindu kings from Mughal captivity. The sixth Guru of Sikhism established the concept of Miri-Piri, which is the unity of spiritual and temporal authority. He introduced the practice of carrying two swords, one representing spiritual authority and the other temporal power. He was a patron of the arts and sciences. He wrote a number of hymns, which are included in the Sikh holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib. He was a just and compassionate ruler. He was a great teacher and philosopher. He is considered to be one of the most important figures in Sikh history.

