Guru Hargobind Singh Jayanti 2023: Facts About the Sixth Guru of the Sikhs, and Wishes to Share

GURU HARGOBIND SINGH JAYANTI 2023: Guru Hargobind Singh, the Sixth Guru of Sikhism, was born on Harh Vadi 7th, Sambat 1652 ( June 19, 1597). His birthday usually falls in June or July in the Gregorian calendar. This year, the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Singh will be celebrated on July 5. He is credited for spearheading the militarisation of the Sikh community. Guru Hargobind Singh emphasized the need to develop a warrior spirit in the community due to the persecution by the Mughal rulers.

Guru Hargobind Singh Jayanti: 5 Facts

Guru Hargobind Singh was the only child of Guru Arjan Dev (the fifth Guru) and Mata Ganga Ji. Following his father, Guru Arjan Singh’s execution by the Mughal emperor Jehangir, Guru Hargobind Singh took charge as the sixth Guru of Sikhs, at just 11 years of age. He mobilised an army named Sant Sipahi (sain Soldiers) to take on the persecution of the Sikh community by Mughal rulers. Apart from building a strong army to protect his people, Guru Hargobind was also involved in promoting the teachings of Sikhism. He sent his followers to different parts of the country to spread Guru Nanak’s teaching and ideas. One of the remarkable events during his time was the establishment of Sri Akaal Takht (the Throne of the Timeless Being). It serves as a platform for the collective Panth (Sikh community) to make decisions regarding political, religious and other matters.

