Guru Purnima 2023: Here's What to Donate According to Your Zodiac Signs For Prosperity

GURU PURNIMA 2023: Guru Purnima is celebrated to express gratitude toward teachers, mentors, and gurus. It is a day to pay homage to the wisdom and guidance received from these enlightened souls. This auspicious occasion falls on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha, which usually corresponds to the months of June or July in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 3. While the rituals of Guru Purnima may vary across different cultures and traditions, here is a general overview of the rituals and recommended donations according to each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Donating red-coloured items such as red clothes, red fruits, or red flowers can bring prosperity. Offerings made to the guru should include red items and items associated with Mars, the ruling planet of Aries. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Individuals can donate food items like grains, fruits, and sweets. Offering these items to the guru on Guru Purnima can enhance their prosperity and stability. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

They can donate books, pens, or stationery items to support education and knowledge dissemination. People with this zodiac sign can also offer green-coloured items to symbolize growth and learning. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer individuals can donate items related to nurturing and caring, such as food, blankets, or clothing. Offering these items to the guru on Guru Purnima can invite blessings of abundance and emotional well-being. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Individuals can donate gold or gold-coloured items, as gold symbolizes wealth and prosperity. Offering these items to the guru can help attract financial abundance. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

People with this zodiac sign can donate items associated with cleanliness and purity, such as cleaning supplies or hygiene products. Offering these items to the guru can bring blessings of health, prosperity, and spiritual purity. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Donate items related to art, beauty, and aesthetics. Offering paintings, sculptures, or decorative items to the guru can enhance their creativity. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpions can donate items related to research, mysteries, and spirituality. Offering books on spiritual topics, meditation tools, or occult items can bring deeper insights and prosperity. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

These people can donate items related to travel, adventure, and exploration. Offering maps, travel guides, or outdoor gear can invite blessings of expansion, prosperity, and new opportunities. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn individuals can donate items related to discipline, hard work, and success. Offering business-related books, office supplies, or professional attire can enhance their career prospects and attract prosperity. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

People with the zodiac sign Aquarius can donate items related to humanitarian causes, technology, or innovation. Offering gadgets, and electronics, or making a donation to a charity can bring blessings of progress and prosperity. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces individuals can donate items related to spirituality, compassion, and healing. Offering spiritual books, prayer beads, or donating to a spiritual organization can enhance their spiritual growth and attract prosperity.