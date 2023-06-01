Hailey Bieber's Love For The Glazed Donut Makeup Look Is Taking The Internet By Storm, Know All About The Trend

Hailey Bieber has been captivating the beauty world with her adoration for the irresistible glazed donut makeup look. This trend, inspired by the luscious and dewy texture of a freshly glazed pastry or donut, has become a sensation among beauty and makeup enthusiasts. Hailey’s impeccable execution and passion for this trend have elevated it to new heights, making it a must-try for makeup enthusiasts worldwide.

Hailey’s affinity for the glazed donut makeup look is evident through her selection of products and the flawless execution of her makeup routine. With a focus on achieving a radiant and dewy complexion, Hailey’s approach involves carefully chosen products and techniques that enhance her natural glow. The result is a fresh and luminous appearance that mirrors the glistening allure of a glazed donut.

Check out her recent pictures sporting the makeup look-

What is the Glazed Donut Makeup Look?

The glazed donut makeup look aims to replicate the enticing texture and irresistible shine of a glazed donut. It revolves around creating a dewy, illuminated complexion that exudes a natural radiance. To achieve this look, a well-prepped base is essential, using hydrating skincare products to ensure a smooth canvas for makeup application.

The key elements of the glazed donut makeup look include a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturizer that allows the skin’s natural beauty to shine through. This creates a sheer and dewy finish, reminiscent of the glazed donut’s glossy exterior. Highlighters play a vital role in this trend, with Hailey opting for a cream or liquid formulas in pearlescent or champagne tones. Strategically applied to the high points of the face, such as the cheekbones and brow bone, these highlighters enhance the glow and create an ethereal effect.

In addition to the luminous complexion, the glazed donut makeup look emphasizes hydrated and healthy-looking lips. Hailey chooses lip balms or glosses in soft, natural hues to enhance her lips’ natural beauty, adding a touch of moisture. This creates plump and supple lips that evoke the mouthwatering allure of a freshly glazed donut.

haileyTo complete the glazed donut makeup look, Hailey keeps the rest of her makeup minimal. Soft and neutral eyeshadows, groomed eyebrows, and fluttery lashes are her go-to choices. This approach allows the radiance of her skin to take centre stage, highlighting her natural features and embracing the youthful and fresh-faced aesthetic associated with the trend.

Hailey’s love for the glazed donut makeup look has popularized this sweet and radiant trend, inspiring individuals to experiment with luminous and dewy makeup.