Hair Extensions on A Budget: Get The Look Without Breaking The Bank

Do you want longer, fuller hair but you also have a budget to stick to? Raina Grover, co-founder, 1 Hair Stop, the ultimate hair extension destination, spoke to us on how to get perfect hair extensions for your hair without breaking the bank!

Hair extensions can be a great way to add length, volume, and texture to your hair, but they can also be quite expensive. Fortunately, there are ways to achieve the look without spending a lot of money. Grover shares things one should consider before buying the best and most affordable hair extensions that fit your budget and will also last you for years to come:

Your Hair Type and Texture: Hair extensions come in a variety of types, textures, and colours, so it’s essential to know what will blend seamlessly with your natural hair. Type of Hair Extensions: There are various types of hair extensions available, such as clip-in, tape-in, sew-in, and fusion. Each type has its pros and cons, so it’s essential to understand the differences to determine which type works best for you. You can conduct your own research, we recommend going for clip-in extensions as they are easy to apply and remove. Clip-in extensions: Clip-in hair extensions are an affordable and temporary option that can give you the look you want without the commitment. They come in a variety of colors and lengths, and you can easily clip them in and out yourself. Messy Buns: Messy buns are a great way to elevate your hairdo. Simple tie your hair in a bun and tie on a messy bun scrunchie to either change your hair texture with a curly bun or switch up your bun color with dozens of shades. Clip-in Bangs: Arguably the quickest way to feel younger is by simply clipping on a pair of clip-in bangs/ clip-in bangs with side pieces. These are the easiest hack to look cuter in a matter of seconds. Cover-up Patches: Looking for an inexpensive solution to cover up a thinned area in the scalp or a bald patch? Look no further than an invisible cover-up patch. These patches are absolutely seamless in covering up thinned areas and retail for as low as INR 1500. Go for Human Hair Extension over Synthetic Hair Extensions: Hair extensions are made from either synthetic or human hair. Choose to pick human hair extensions over synthetic ones as the quality of hair extensions is crucial in determining how long they will last and how natural they will look. Synthetic extensions are cheaper but will not last long. Alternatively it is wise to invest in high quality human hair extensions instead. It’s a one time cost but they look and feel more natural and will also last longer saving you money on maintenance and re-purchase in the long run. Take care of your extensions: Proper care and maintenance can help extend the life of your extensions, saving you money in the long run. Avoid using heat styling tools, wash and condition your extensions regularly, and store them properly when not in use. Shop around: Before you make a purchase, compare prices at different stores and online retailers. Look for sales, coupons, and discount codes to save even more money. Buying Hair Extensions Online: When buying hair extensions online, it’s essential to do your research to ensure you’re getting a high-quality product.

