Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Dos And Don'ts For The Day

Hinduism is characterised by a rich cultural and artistic heritage. It has given birth to a wide range of religious and philosophical texts, including the Vedas, the Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita. It has a vast pantheon of gods and goddesses, each with its unique attributes and stories. Some of the most important deities in Hinduism include Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, who are often depicted as the creator, preserver and destroyer of the universe respectively. Other popular deities include Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom and success, and Devi, the mother goddess who embodies divine femininity. Similarly, Lord Hanuman is considered the mightiest god. He is also referred to as Pavanputra Hanuman. It is believed that worshipping Lord Hanuman on this day brings peace, power and prosperity to the devotees.

Hanuman Jayanti will fall on April 6 this year and Jyotishacharya Chakrapani Bhatt has shed light on the dos and don’ts for the day:

Dos

1. Perform Lord Hanuman’s aarti using ghee or a jasmine lamp to receive his blessings.

2. Choose to offer chola (saffron scarf) along with vermillion and jasmine oil.

3. As prasadam, devotees can offer the lord boondi, besan laddoos and imartis as they are his favourite sweets.

4. Don’t forget to recite the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand during the Hanuman Jayanti Puja.

5. Offering cloves and cardamom to Lord Bajrangbali can cut down Shani Dosh. Follow this step on Hanuman Jayanti if you suffer from Shani’s dosh of “Saadhe Saati” or “Dhaiya”.

Don’ts

1. The most important step to remember while organising the Puja of Hanuman Jayanti is to properly worship Lord Shri Ram. This is because Lord Hanuman was ardent follower of Lord Ram. Therefore, do not ignore Lord Ram on Hanuman Jayanti as it can anger Lord Bajrangbali.

2. Do not dare disturb the monkeys on this day.

3. You can keep a fast on Hanuman Jayanti but do not add salt to your fasting menu. Give preference to sweets instead.

4. Do not include any “tamasic” ingredient or food in your menu on Hanuman Jayanti.

5. Do not use Panchamrit or Charanamrit during Lord Hanuman’s worship on this day.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here