Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Know The Date And Mantras For All Zodiac Signs

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, the ardent devotee of Lord Rama. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6. On this auspicious day, Lord Hanuman’s devotees visit temples to worship and offer him the bhog of boondi, ladoo and other things. There are some mantras and chants as well for this day which describe the glory of Lord Hanuman. According to astrologer Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargav, these mantras are chanted in praise of Lord Hanuman. Dr Bhargav talked about these mantras in an interview with News 18 Hindi.

Aries and Scorpio- For the devotees having these zodiac signs, they can chant the mantra Om Ang Angarakaya Namah. In these signs, the ruling planet is Mars (Mangala).

Taurus and Libra: According to these signs, the most effective mantra is Om Hanumate Namah. For these signs, the ruling planet is Venus (Shukra).

Gemini and Virgo: In these signs, the ruling planet is Mercury (Budh). Devotees having these zodiac signs should chant the beginning of Sundar Kand. The beginning is Atulita-Bala-Dhaamam Hem-Shailaabha-Deham Danuja-Vana-Krshaanum Jnyaaninaam-Agragannyam. Sakala-Gunna-Nidhaanam Vaanaraannaam-Adhiisham Raghupati-Priya-Bhaktam Vaata-[A]atmajam Namaami

Cancer: Devotees with this zodiac sign can chant the mantra Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi। Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat. The ruling planet of this zodiac sign is the moon.

Leo: Devotees with this horoscope sign should chant the mantra Om Han Hanumate Rudratmakaya Hum Phat. The ruling planet of this zodiac sign is Surya, The Sun God.

Sagittarius and Pisces: According to these horoscope signs, the mantra which should be chanted is Om Hanumate Namah. The ruling planet in these zodiac signs is Brihaspati, Jupiter.

Capricorn and Aquarius: The ruling planet of these zodiac signs is Saturn (Shani). Devotees with these astrological signs should chant the mantra Om Namo Hanumate Rudravataraya Sarva Shatru Sanharaya Sarva Rogaya Sarva Vashikaran Ramdutay.

Apart from these mantras, it is also advised to sing Bajarang Baan, which is a very powerful devotional song composed by Sant Tulsidas for Lord Hanuman. This will prompt him to remove all the obstacles from his devotees’ life. But it will only work if you believe in Lord Rama because Hanuman ji was a true devotee of Lord Rama.

