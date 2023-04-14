Biju Festival 2023: Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Tripura New Year

BIJU FESTIVAL 2023 IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Biju - a harvest festival celebrated in Assam - marks the beginning of the agricultural season. It is the time for farmers to express their gratitude for a bountiful harvest. Biju is a three-day festival, and each day has a different significance.

The first day of Biju is known as Goru Bihu or Cow Bihu. On this day, cows are given a bath, and their horns are decorated with flowers. The second day is known as Manuh Bihu or Human Bihu, and it is the time for people to clean their homes and dress up in new clothes. The third and final day is called Gosai Bihu or God’s Bihu, and it is the time for prayer and seeking blessings from the almighty.

If you’re looking to send wishes, messages, quotes, or WhatsApp status to your loved ones during Biju, here are some ideas given below:

Biju Festival 2023: Wishes, Messages, And WhatsApp Status

Biju stands for new and fresh. Life is always new and fresh. Let us strive to make all days Biju. Let us vow to take life in our stride in this Biju and make it tolerable and beautiful by accepting sorrow and happiness with sanity. With the advent of yet another Biju, it is time to give up all stress and worries and welcome the year with great enthusiasm. Wishing a blessed Biju to everyone. May we all find all the strength to overcome our weaknesses and have a brighter future. May the vibrant celebrations of Biju spread joy and peace around you. Wishing you the best of Biju celebrations with your loved ones. Let us welcome Biju with open arms and warm hearts. Let us have unforgettable celebrations to give this year a wonderful start. May you find happiness and peace every day of your life. May you be blessed with a Happy Biju 2023.

Biju Festival 2023: Quotes

“This is a time for new beginnings and celebrating life - Happy Biju 2022!" “Happy Biju 2022! I wish you a happy and prosperous year with love, peace, hope, and joy." “From this Biju let us only spread love, peace, and laughter." “Biju is not just a festival, it’s an expression of our gratitude towards nature and the Almighty for blessing us with a bountiful harvest." “Let us celebrate Biju with a heart full of gratitude and a spirit of togetherness." “Biju is a time to appreciate the small things in life that bring us joy and happiness."

