CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mahavir Jayanti 2023Shivaji Maharaj Death AnniversaryRamadan 2023Womens DayTelugu New Year
Home » Lifestyle » Biju Festival 2023: Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Tripura New Year
2-MIN READ

Biju Festival 2023: Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Tripura New Year

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 06:20 IST

Tripura, India

Happy Biju Festival 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on Tripura New Year. (For representation: Getty Images)

Happy Biju Festival 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on Tripura New Year. (For representation: Getty Images)

Happy Biju Festival 2023: Here are some beautiful Tripura New Year wishes, greeting and inspiring quotes that you can share with your family and friends

BIJU FESTIVAL 2023 IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Biju - a harvest festival celebrated in Assam - marks the beginning of the agricultural season. It is the time for farmers to express their gratitude for a bountiful harvest. Biju is a three-day festival, and each day has a different significance.

Biju Festival 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with your loved ones on Tripura New Year. (Image: Shutterstock)

The first day of Biju is known as Goru Bihu or Cow Bihu. On this day, cows are given a bath, and their horns are decorated with flowers. The second day is known as Manuh Bihu or Human Bihu, and it is the time for people to clean their homes and dress up in new clothes. The third and final day is called Gosai Bihu or God’s Bihu, and it is the time for prayer and seeking blessings from the almighty.

If you’re looking to send wishes, messages, quotes, or WhatsApp status to your loved ones during Biju, here are some ideas given below:

Biju Festival 2023: Wishes, Messages, And WhatsApp Status

  1. Biju stands for new and fresh. Life is always new and fresh. Let us strive to make all days Biju.
  2. Let us vow to take life in our stride in this Biju and make it tolerable and beautiful by accepting sorrow and happiness with sanity.
  3. With the advent of yet another Biju, it is time to give up all stress and worries and welcome the year with great enthusiasm.
  4. Wishing a blessed Biju to everyone. May we all find all the strength to overcome our weaknesses and have a brighter future.
  5. May the vibrant celebrations of Biju spread joy and peace around you. Wishing you the best of Biju celebrations with your loved ones.
  6. Let us welcome Biju with open arms and warm hearts. Let us have unforgettable celebrations to give this year a wonderful start.
  7. May you find happiness and peace every day of your life. May you be blessed with a Happy Biju 2023.

RELATED STORIES

Biju Festival 2023: Quotes

  1. “This is a time for new beginnings and celebrating life - Happy Biju 2022!"
  2. “Happy Biju 2022! I wish you a happy and prosperous year with love, peace, hope, and joy."
  3. “From this Biju let us only spread love, peace, and laughter."
  4. “Biju is not just a festival, it’s an expression of our gratitude towards nature and the Almighty for blessing us with a bountiful harvest."
  5. “Let us celebrate Biju with a heart full of gratitude and a spirit of togetherness."
  6. “Biju is a time to appreciate the small things in life that bring us joy and happiness."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. art and culture
  2. Biju Festival
  3. lifestyle
first published:April 14, 2023, 06:20 IST
last updated:April 14, 2023, 06:20 IST