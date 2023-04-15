Happy Birthday Mandira Bedi: Workout and Diet Routine That Keeps Actress Fit at 51

YHAPPY BIRTHDAY MANDIRA BEDI: From performing in the unconventional TV show Shanti on Doordarshan to proving that even women can host cricket matches, Mandira Bedi has come a long way. Apart from her impressive mettle and prowess on screen, Mandira stands tall for being an inspiration for several embarking on their fitness journey.

The actress is truly admired by many for being a fitness icon. Ageing like a fine wine, Mandira is celebrating her 51st birthday today. To mark her special day, let’s take a look at all times she proved to be a beast during her workout routines.

For the actress, fitness is a part of her life, which shouldn’t be halted even on Sundays. Mandira abides by the rule “All the exercises: 1 minute each. The whole circuit repeated 4 times.” While she is determined to abide by it all, she doesn’t shy away from anything.

You name a thing, if it incorporates fitness, Mandira will ace it all. Just like in this video, where she claims that she has been ‘bitten by a new bug’ and that is Squash. Flexibility, agility, presence of mind, you name it and she knows how to slay it.

Mandira doesn’t need a gym to stay fit when the streets are her arena. And this video holds a testament to the same. Putting her heart out, Mandira in the caption wrote, “I feel glorious to be running again..!! Wind sprints, step-ups, wall sit, walking lunges and a killer calorie burn…I love running happy.”

Mandira Bedi’s detox days are all about yoga. Just trying to be back on track the actress can be seen slaying an impressive headstand. While sharing the video, Mandira wrote in the caption, “So back to the basics. In my attempt to get back on track…It’s only when some of what I could do, can still be done… is when I can move onwards and upwards!”

Diet

Talking about her diet, Mandira claims that one must always “adopt a sustainable diet”. She urges all to embrace eating clean as a way of life because exercise contributes only 30 per cent, while 70 per cent of your diet is responsible.

Mandira told a news portal, “Also, eating clean is a way of life. Many people think that because they work out, they can eat anything. But your diet is 70% important, and exercising is only 30%. And on the other hand, there are people who starve themselves. Instead, find nourishing foods you like and eat more of those. Adopt a sustainable diet because you can’t beat what you eat.”

Detailing her diet plan, the actress revealed that she only sticks to home-cooked food. She begins her day with “cold coffee”, and then she consumes a “banana before working out”.

For lunch, she goes for proper chapati, dal and sabzi. She stressed that her dinner is the “lightest meal” of the day. During this, she either consumes salad or whatever is cooked at home, except chapati.

Tips

The actress has time and again inspired fans. Mandira often advises aiming for “small goals” and “eating clean”. In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Mandira revealed, “Give yourself small goals. Don’t think about losing 20kg at once. Focus on losing a kilo in one week, and so on.” She goes on to claim that many people believe because they are working out “they can eat anything”. But she advises in contrast to this.

