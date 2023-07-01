Happy Birthday Rhea Chakraborty: Times The Actress Gave Us Some Major Fashion Goals

Rhea Chakraborty has an impeccable wardrobe which is well reflected through her sense of fashion and the ensembles she opts for. She is definitely one of those celebrities who has a wardrobe that fashion enthusiasts would love to take a look at and who knows maybe borrow a piece or two from. Whether it is for a glam day out or for a casual day in she always has looks up her sleeves that we all anybody die to wear.

On her birthday, here is taking a look through some of her best fashion choices that everyone can take cues from-

Classic Black Dress

A classic black dress can never go out of style and Rhea once opted for a simple yet elegant black satin dress that had an open back with crisscross detailing that added an oomph factor to the wear. She chose the unconventional route for this look by pairing it with high boots.

Tassels, Tassels and More Tassels

This look is seriously killer! With those tassel pants and the gold band, we cannot get enough. She paired these pants with a red, black and white bohemian top. She tied the look up with a stack of bangles and we LOVE IT!!!

Breakfast Date

The roadies star gave us major breakfast date vibes, with her pyjama look. She opted for a shirt and pants with co-ord prints and styled her hair up in a messy ponytail.

Love For Overalls

You can never go wrong with denim overalls, but Rhea just takes this casual look to another level. She has paired her light blue dungarees with a black cropped top and this casual look is honestly top-notch.

Black with a pop of colour!

For this monochrome look, Rhea decided to break it up with a sheer long-sleeved top with graphics all over it. She paired the look with leather pants with chunky black boots and called it a day.

Rhea Chakraborty can pull off any look and it just goes to show, whether it is a simple everyday look or getting glammed up she still looks drop-dead gorgeous.