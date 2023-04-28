Happy Birthday Samantha: 5 Times The Actress Wowed Us With Her Stunning Saree Pics

Samantha is the epitome of grace and perfection and going by all the promotional looks that she sports and the photoshoots she does, one can clearly say that she loves wearing sarees and is extremely comfortable in them. Looking back, there is not even one saree look that she has disappointed the fashion critics with, the star has literally aced it every time she has draped a saree.

Here is looking back at some of our favourite saree looks by Samantha-

Samantha wore this lovely egg-shell white organza saree during the promotions of her film, ‘Shakuntalam.’ The exquisite floral detailing on the saree with resham threadwork was simply impeccable. A special mention definitely goes out for the ochre embroidered blouse.

With every bit of this look, Samantha proved that less is definitely more. She kept it minimal in this lovely saree by Devnaagri which had some really intrinsic floral embroidery work done on the borders.

Sam definitely stole the show in this hand-painted saree which had a beautiful zaari border. The blouse with the plunging neckline was the perfect pairing with this saree and it hit all the right chords along with the jhumkas and of course the bangles.

Who can ever get past this look of Samantha? The actress took everyone’s breath away by sharing her pictures in this Raw Mango striped saree that looked perfect on her.

If you are planning to go out on a date night with your partner in traditionals then this is the perfect look to take cues from. Samantha blew up the internet quite literally in this pre-draped red saree which had an edgy slit on one side.

