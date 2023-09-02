Happy Birthday Sanjana Sanghi: Times The Actress Proved She Is A Foodie At Heart

Sanjana Sanghi has been appreciated far and wide for her acting prowess and her fans undoubtedly love her wholeheartedly and she keeps them hooked with small insights into her life. Her fans and followers by now are completely aware of the fact that enthralled by one enduring passion, food, Sanjana truly is an epicure.

While the actress has received admiration for her dedication towards fitness, it’s her unwavering love for mouthwatering cuisine that has caught the attention of her fans. Her social media is like a food gallery, featuring all sorts of yummy treats from not just Mumbai but around the world. On Sanjana’s birthday today here is taking a quick look back at the times when she made our mouths water with her foodalisious posts:

Sanjana and her love for Delhi Ke Chole Bhature

Resisting Chole Bhature is quite the challenge, isn’t it? And just like that irresistible temptation, the ever-gorgeous Sanjana Sanghi finds her visits to Delhi incomplete without indulging in this treat.

Soaking in all the Spaghetti

Sanjana’s recent trip to Italy taught us that when in Rome, indulging in the various flavours of spaghetti is essential. Thanks to Miss Sanghi, spaghetti has never been more enticing.

Say Cheese!

Sanjana Sanghi’s wide smile is evident for one to savour the taste of Risotto from Switzerland. If a trip to Switzerland is on your list, remember to check out Sanjana’s social media for tasty recommendations in the city.

Eat it like Sanghi

No clue where to go in Italy or what to eat? Don’t worry Sanjana got you covered, her aesthetic pictures of some Parmezan-filled Raviolo along with elaborate captions will serve you what you need. And yes, a pro-Sanghi tip: Don’t forget to sip in some wine while you sway your way in Florence.