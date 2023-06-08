Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Throwback To The Time Shilpa Shetty Looked Stunning In A Silver Cut-Out Gown

It is Shilpa Shetty’s day every day, she truly is a goddess in every sense of the term. From giving her fans and followers some major fitness goals to acing every single one of her fashion looks, Shilpa does it all with utmost finesse. For years now, Shilpa’s sartorial choices have always been well appreciated by fashion enthusiasts and critics too. However, there is one particular look that could be considered one of Shilpa’s best and is an all-time favourite of the netizens.

Remember the time, Shilpa set the temperature soaring in a silver cut-out gown? If you do not, then check it out here-

Shilpa picked out a shimmery scintillating gown from the racks of renowned designer Judith Leiber. The turtle-neck detailing on the gown added an air of undeniable allure and the perfect oomph factor was added to the outfit by those lovely cut-out features on the bodice. Her well-toned body complemented the cut-outs extremely well. The pleated look on the dress around the waist looked absolutely divine and the small train enhanced the overall ensemble to an all-new dimension. The thigh-high slit made her look scintillating and how!

The actress accessorised her look with two gorgeous diamond bracelets and a lovely embellished sling bag. In terms of makeup, Shilpa went for contoured cheeks, silver eyeshadow and a lovely shade of nude lipstick. She went ahead and kept her hair open which went brilliantly well with the entire look. Her mascara-laden eyelashes, well-sculpted eyebrows and kohl-rimmed eyes should be appreciated to the very core of everyone’s existence.