Bohag Bihu 2023: Rongali Bihu Wishes, Images and Messages to Share on Assamese New Year

BOHAG BIHU 2023 IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Bihu is the most important festival in the northeastern state of Assam. There are three Bihus, but perhaps the most popular one is the Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu. Rongali means fun and enjoyment in Assamese. Celebrated usually in the second week of April, Bohag Bihu marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year.

Similar to other harvest festivals celebrated in India, the farmer community thanks the almighty for a good harvesting season, while also praying for a better crop in the future. Bohag Bihu is celebrated for seven days, and lavish feasts are prepared. People dress up, perform folk dance and seek blessings from their elders on Bohag Bihu. To spread love and happiness, share these quotes, wishes, messages and greetings with your family and friends.

Bohag Bihu 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Messages and Greetings

1. Let us connect to the almighty and light the fire to fulfill all your desires on this auspicious festival of Bihu.

2. Let us burn all the hatred within us and begin again with a positive attitude in order to reach the pinnacle of success.

3. Here is this lovely festival in the midst of a lovely spring!! Kill those negative wishes by focusing on what you want to achieve. Bringing love and joy into the hearts can burn away those moments of anguish.

4. With the desire to travel to a new destination in life, from sorrow to happiness, from pain to pleasure, new hope, new beginnings, and new aspirations can be brought to you. Happy Rangoli Bihu

5. The vibrant brightness of the sun, combined with the joy of the season, makes life shine brighter than the sun itself. The fragrance of the season penetrates the heart so deeply that it dispels all of life’s aches and pains. Happy Bohag Bihu.

6. We are held captive by our thoughts!! This Bihu festival is so enjoyable that you will feel a sense of happiness in your heart spontaneously emerge from somewhere. The bright light of the Sun illuminates everything.

7. Here’s wishing you a year filled with joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity! Happy Bihu!

8. Another Bihu, another year- may your world be filled with love and joy. Happy Bihu to you and your family!

9. Happy Bohag Bihu! Let’s begin this New Year with love and positivity.

10. May God bless you with his choicest blessings. Happy Bohag Bihu.

