Happy Buddha Purnima 2023 Celebrations: Best Wishes, Messages, Photos and Greetings to Share on Buddha Jayanti

HAPPY BUDDHA PURNIMA 2023 WISHES, IMAGES, SMS, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti, is one of the most significant festivals in Buddhism. It commemorates the birth anniversary of the religion’s founder, Gautama Buddha. This auspicious occasion falls on the full moon day in the month of Vaisakh (May) according to the Hindu calendar and this year the festival will be celebrated on May 5.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm around the world. People honour the teachings and life of Gautama Buddha and perform acts of charity on this day.

From illuminating temples and chanting of mantras to offering prayers and performing acts of kindness, the festival is observed with several customs and traditions.

One of the most popular ways to celebrate Buddha Purnima is by sharing images, messages, and greetings with your loved ones. The messages conveyed on this day emphasise the importance of compassion, kindness, and selflessness, which are the core values of Buddhism.

Buddha Purnima 2023: Images, Messages, and Greetings to Share

1. Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make your peace with this and everything will be okay. Happy Buddha Purnima!

2. May Lord Buddha show you on the path of love, peace and truthfulness. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family.

3. Those who have failed to work toward the truth have missed the purpose of living. Happy Buddha Purnima.

4. May Lord Buddha remove all the obstacles in your life. Happy Buddha Jayanti to you and your loved ones.

5. This Buddha Purnima, may the divine grace of Lord Buddha always shine on you. Happy Buddha Jayanti.

6. May the teachings of Gautama Buddha lead everyone towards freedom from suffering and pain. Happy Buddha Purnima.

7. Om Mani Padme Hum. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of peace, love and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

8. Let us live our lives by the teachings of Lord Buddha and make the world a better place. Happy Buddha Jayanti

9. Buddham Saranam Gacchami. Dhammam Saranam Gacchami. Sangham Saranam Gacchami. Happy Buddha Purnima!

10. Here’s wishing you peace, happiness, good health and prosperity this Buddha Jayanti.

