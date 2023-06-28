Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Bakrid Wishes, Messages, Images and Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

HAPPY EID-UL-ADHA 2023, SEND WISHES WITH IMAGES, QUOTES, AND MORE: Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th and last month of the Islamic calendar. The festival honours Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) readiness to offer his son Ishmael (Ismael) as a sacrifice in submission to Allah. Just before Ibrahim was going to perform tha act of sacrifice, Allah gave him a ram as a replacement. On the day of Eid ul-Adha, Muslims across the globe sacrifice an animal, typically a sheep or a goat, in remembrance of this occasion.

As per tradition, three portions of the sacrificed meat are split among the family, friends, and neighbours, as well as the underprivileged and needy. The occasion highlights the virtues of self-sacrifice, submission to Allah, and empathy for others. Therefore, remind people about these qualities this Eid ul-Adha.

Here’s a look at Eid ul-Adha wishes, Bakrid wishes, greetings for Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak, and more. Share and celebrate Eid-ul-Adha and Bakrid with your family, friends, and colleagues.

Wishes and Greetings for Eid Ul Adha:

1. In these days of Dhul Hijjah, may Allah accept all your worship and grant you all the blessings you seek. I hope you have a happy Eid!

2. Let’s pray to Allah for a calm and prosperous life for you and your family. May Allah’s blessings be with you always. I send you my warmest Eid ul Adha greetings!

3. Eid ul Adha Mubarak to everyone! May this day be full of joy, love, and delicious cuisine.

4. Wish you and your family a happy and secure Eid. I pray that the Almighty may bless you and protect your family from harm.

5. No shadows to discourage you, only delights to surround you, and Allah himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you now, tomorrow, and every day. Happy Eid al-Adha!

6. Happy Eid to you and your loved ones! May Allah accept your offering and grant you mercy.

7. May Allah and his Prophet’s teachings guide you throughout your life. I hope you and your family have a peaceful, prosperous, and joyous Eid ul Adha!

8. The most important lesson of Eid ul Adha is the abolition of selfishness among individuals. May the teachings of Eid ul Adha adorn your life today and always!

9. It isn’t their meat nor their blood, that achieves Allah: It is your devotion that contacts him: he has in this manner made them subject to you, that ye may celebrate Allah for his direction to you and announce the uplifting news to all who do right.