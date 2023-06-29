Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Indulge in a Royal Feast This Eid al-Adha At These Restaurants

Celebrate Eid al-Adha in regal style by indulging in a sumptuous royal feast at these exquisite restaurants. Delight in delectable flavors and traditional dishes meticulously crafted to elevate your dining experience. Immerse yourself in the richness of the occasion as you savor the finest culinary delights, creating cherished memories this Eid.

Radisson Blu MBD Noida

Experience the grandeur of Eid celebrations like never before at SXVIII Radisson Blu MBD Noida’s extravagant “Dawat-e-Eid". Immerse yourself in the spirit of this joyous occasion as the hotel transforms into a haven of traditional elegance and warm hospitality. From the moment you step inside, you will be greeted by a vibrant ambiance, adorned with exquisite decor and intricate detailing, reflecting the essence of Eid festivities. Indulge in a culinary journey curated specially for this occasion, featuring a delectable array of traditional delicacies from across the globe, meticulously crafted by our chef. From aromatic biryanis and succulent kebabs to mouthwatering desserts, every dish is a masterpiece that tantalizes the taste buds. Join us as we celebrate the spirit of togetherness, spreading happiness and love during this auspicious occasion of Eid buffet. Dawat-e-Eid at Radisson Blu MBD Noida promises an unforgettable experience, where cherished memories are made and shared with loved ones.

The Old Delhi Restaurant

Celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha with a mouthwatering feast at The Old Delhi Restaurant! As a token of our appreciation, we are delighted to offer an exclusive discount on our delectable dishes, specially crafted to enhance your festive celebrations. Indulge in the rich and authentic flavors of Old Delhi’s culinary heritage as you savor our succulent kebabs, aromatic biryanis, and tantalizing curries.

For a limited time, enjoy a generous 10% off on our entire menu, encompassing an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights. Whether you crave the iconic Butter Chicken, the fragrant Biryani, or the melt-in-your-mouth Galouti Kebabs, our chefs have carefully prepared each dish with utmost passion and expertise.

At The Old Delhi Restaurant, they take pride in preserving the culinary heritage of Old Delhi and offering a truly immersive dining experience. Let us add a touch of culinary delight to your Eid celebrations, as we bring you the finest flavors and impeccable service that we are renowned for.

Hurry, don’t miss this opportunity to savor our exquisite dishes at a discounted price. Gather your friends and family, and join us at The Old Delhi Restaurant to create unforgettable memories this Eid al-Adha. We look forward to serving you and wish you a blessed and joyous celebration!

Conrad Bengaluru

Feast on mouth-water delicacies tastefully curated for Eid-al-Adha at Conrad Bengaluru by Chef Husban Qureshi. From the royal Dumguj ki Nahari to the staple Burra Biryani, Sheer Khurma and Dum Nalli ka Shorba, indulge in a lavish meal at Indian Durbar – Conrad Bengaluru.