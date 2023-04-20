Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Best Eid Mubarak Wishes, Messages, Shayari, and Images to Share on Eid in 2023

HAPPY EID-UL-FITR 2023 IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, EID MESSAGES: Marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Eid-al-Fitr is being celebrated by the Muslim community across the globe. The three-day celebrations of Eid-al-Fitr also mark the beginning of the 10th month of the Islamic calendar which is Shawwal.

As everyone has indulged themselves in the festivities of Eid-al-Fitr, we have pulled together some of the wishes, messages and greetings so that you can bring smiles to the faces of your acquaintances.

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Shayari

उससे मिलना तो उसे ईद-मुबारक कहना, ये भी कहना कि मेरी ईद मुबारक कर दे — ज़फ़र इक़बाल तुझ को मेरी न मुझे तेरी ख़बर जाएगी, ईद अब के भी दबे पांव गुज़र जाएगी —- क़मर बदायूंनी कहते हैं ईद है आज अपनी भी ईद होती, हम को अगर मयस्सर जानां की दीद होती — दिलावर अली आज़र हम ने तुझे देखा नहीं क्या ईद मनाएं, जिसने तुझे देखा हो उसे ईद मुबारक —- ग़ुलाम भीक नैरंग अगर हयात है देखेंगे एक दिन दीदार, कि माह-ए-ईद भी आख़िर है इन महीनों में —- मोहम्मद असदुल्लाह

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes

1. May Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity. Eid Mubarak.

2. May the year ahead be fruitful for your home and family and especially for you. Happy Eid Mubarak To You!

3. May this day bring new rays of hope and an ocean of opportunities into your life. Welcome them with an open mind and fresh thoughts. Eid Mubarak!

4. I wish that Allah shower his love and blessings on you, accept your sacrifices and forgive you for your sins….Wishing you a very Happy Eid.

5. Our month-long wait is finally over with the sight of the new moon. We have been bestowed with a pious day by Allah. I hope you enjoy this day and seek Allah’s blessings. Eid Mubarak!

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Messages

1. Eid Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy.

2. Sending love and warm greetings of Eid ul-Fitr to you and your loved ones. May your feast be abundant this Eid!

3. Here’s wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Eid Ka Chand Mubarak to you and everyone at home.

4. May Allah have mercy on us and forgive us for all our past wrongdoings. May he help us be better human beings. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak!

5. May your Eid be filled with peace, love, and joy. Wishing you a wonderful Eid full of happiness and joy.

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Greetings

1. Before the golden sunrise, let me decorate each of the rays with wishes of success, prosperity and Happiness for you and your family. Happy Eid Ul Fitr!

2. May Allah open the doors of happiness and prosperity for you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Enjoy a blessed time this Eid.

5. Eid Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it’s all within yourself and your way of thinking.

All About Eid-ul-Fitr

One of the most important festivals of the Muslim community, Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr is also known as Meethi Eid. From decking up in new clothes, giving eidi to the young ones to offering special prayers, the community celebrate this auspicious festival with much fervour and zeal. People prepare scrumptious dishes and pay a visit to their loved ones and relatives to wish them ‘Eid Mubarak’.

