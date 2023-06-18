Happy Father’s Day Wishes 2023: 100+ Wishes, Quotes, Images and Status For Your Dad

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY WISHES 2023 IMAGES, SMS, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Father’s Day is a day set aside to celebrate and thank our parents for the influence they have had on our lives. Every year, the third Sunday of June is put aside to honour their exceptional dedication to raising children. This year, it is being celebrated today on June 18. The day serves as a reminder that we frequently overlook our dad’s sacrifices and devotion. Here are some messages to send to make them feel special.

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY 2023: QUOTES

1. “I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have." —Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson

2. “Blessed indeed is the man who hears many gentle voices call him father." —Lydia Maria Child

3. “It’s only when you grow up and step back from him—or leave him for your own home—it’s only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it." —Margaret Truman

4. “I think back to the day I drove Michelle and a newborn Malia home from the hospital nearly 13 years ago—crawling along, miles under the speed limit, feeling the weight of my daughter’s future resting in my hands. I think about the pledge I made to her that day: that I would give her what I never had—that if I could be anything in life, I would be a good father." —Barack Obama

5. “It is a wise father that knows his own child" – William Shakespeare

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY 2023: WISHES, GREETINGS AND MESSAGES

6. You were there for me through my highs and lows, but you always made me feel like I could fly! Happy Father’s Day.

7. No matter how many years pass, Dad, I’ll always be that same young girl who adores you. Happy Father’s Day

8. You have impacted my heart in every manner with all you do and say. Your daughter wishes you a Happy Father’s Day!

9. You always know how to make me feel special and like a star! Greetings on this Father’s Day.

10. Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful dad! Your inner voice has always guided me. Dad, I adore you. Thank you for never leading me astray.

ALSO READ: Father’s Day 2023: Heartfelt Quotes and Messages From Daughter

11. When I have a query or need advice, I always go to you first, Dad. Thank you for responding so quickly. Thank you for your constant love, advice, and patience. Thank you for your time, which you provide on a daily basis; your care, which you generously give; and your unconditional love.

12. The older I become, the more I realise how valuable having a father like you is. Fathers and children may not always see eye to eye, but they always see heart to heart. Nobody ever stops wanting their father, no matter how old they get.

13. Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world! Thank you for always being there for me and guiding me through life.

14. Wishing a fantastic Father’s Day to my superhero dad! Your love and support mean the world to me.

15. To the man who taught me how to dream big and work hard, Happy Father’s Day! You inspire me every day.

16. Dad, you are my role model and my biggest supporter. I’m grateful to have you in my life. Happy Father’s Day!

17. Sending you warm wishes on Father’s Day, dear Dad. You’ve always been my rock, and I appreciate everything you do.

18. Happy Father’s Day to the coolest dad ever! Your sense of humor and adventurous spirit make life so much fun.

19. Thank you, Dad, for being my pillar of strength. Your wisdom and guidance have shaped me into the person I am today. Have a wonderful Father’s Day!

20. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the world’s greatest dad! You have a heart of gold, and I’m blessed to call you my father.

ALSO READ: Father’s Day 2023: Bring a Smile On Your Dad’s Face by Writing These 10 Thoughtful Messages in His Card

21. Dad, you’re the first person I turn to for advice and support. Thank you for always being there for me. Happy Father’s Day!

22. Happy Father’s Day to the man who always believed in me, even when I doubted myself. Your faith in me has given me the confidence to chase my dreams.

23. Dad, you’ve shown me what it means to be selfless and compassionate. I’m grateful for your love and guidance. Enjoy your special day!

24. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who taught me how to ride a bike, tie my shoes, and so much more. You’re the best teacher I could ask for.

25. Dad, you’ve taught me the value of hard work and perseverance. Thank you for instilling these qualities in me. Happy Father’s Day!

26. Happy Father’s Day to the man who never gives up on me and always encourages me to reach for the stars. You’re my biggest cheerleader.

27. Dad, your love is unconditional, and your hugs are the best. Sending you lots of love on Father’s Day and always.

28. Wishing a joyful Father’s Day to the dad who knows how to make every moment special. Thank you for creating beautiful memories together.

29. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who can fix anything! Your handy skills and DIY expertise amaze me. Have a fantastic day!

30. Dad, your love has been a guiding light in my life. Thank you for being an incredible father. Happy Father’s Day!

ALSO READ: Father’s Day 2023: 5 Gifts For Your Dad That Will Help Him Secure His Financial Future

31. Wishing a peaceful Father’s Day to the dad who brings harmony and laughter to our family. You’re the glue that holds us together.

32. Dad, you’ve taught me the value of integrity and honesty. Thank you for being a role model worth emulating. Happy Father’s Day!

33. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has a heart full of love and a smile that brightens my day. You’re simply amazing.

34. Dad, your words of wisdom and advice have guided me through tough times. Thank you for always being my guiding star. Have a wonderful Father’s Day!

35. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the man who has made countless sacrifices for our family. Your love knows no bounds.

36. Dad, your strength and resilience inspire me every day. Thank you for showing me what it means to be courageous. Happy Father’s Day!

37. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who knows how to have fun and make everyone around him laugh. You bring so much joy into our lives.

38. Dad, your patience and understanding have made a world of difference in my life. Thank you for being my rock. Enjoy your special day!

39. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who taught me to appreciate the little things in life. Your wisdom has enriched my journey.

40. Dad, your love is like a beacon of light, guiding me through life’s challenges. Thank you for being my guiding force. Happy Father’s Day!

ALSO READ: When is Father’s Day 2023? How Did it Start? Date, History and Significance

41. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has always been my biggest advocate. Your belief in me has given me the strength to pursue my dreams.

42. Dad, you’ve taught me the value of kindness and compassion. Thank you for being an embodiment of love. Have a fantastic Father’s Day!

43. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has taught me the importance of family and togetherness. You’re the heart of our home.

44. Dad, your support has given me wings to fly and chase my aspirations. Thank you for always standing by my side. Happy Father’s Day!

45. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has shown me the beauty of nature and the importance of preserving it. Your love for the environment is inspiring.

46. Dad, your love is a shelter in life’s storms. Thank you for always providing a safe haven. Enjoy your special day!

48. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has always believed in my dreams and encouraged me to pursue them. Your faith in me means the world.

49. Dad, your presence brings warmth and joy to our family. Thank you for being the heart and soul of our home. Happy Father’s Day!

50. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who knows how to make the ordinary extraordinary. Your creativity and imagination have made my childhood unforgettable.

ALSO READ: From Childhood to Fatherhood: Questions to Ask Your Dad This Father’s Day

51. Dad, you’ve taught me the value of resilience and determination. Thank you for instilling in me the spirit to never give up. Have a wonderful Father’s Day!

52. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has shown me what it means to be a responsible and caring individual. You’re my role model.

53. Dad, your love has been a guiding light in my life. Thank you for always being there, no matter what. Happy Father’s Day!

54. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has taught me the importance of honesty and integrity. Your values have shaped my character.

55. Dad, your words of wisdom have guided me through life’s ups and downs. Thank you for being my compass. Enjoy your special day!

56. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has taught me to appreciate the beauty of art and music. Your passion has enriched my life.

57. Dad, your unwavering support has given me the confidence to chase my dreams. Thank you for always believing in me. Happy Father’s Day!

58. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who knows how to make me smile even on my darkest days. Your love brightens my world.

59. Dad, you’ve taught me the importance of empathy and kindness. Thank you for showing me how to be a compassionate human being. Have a fantastic Father’s Day!

60. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has shown me the power of forgiveness and the beauty of second chances. You’re a true inspiration.

ALSO READ: Best Father’s Day 2023 Speech: Emotional and Heart-touching Speech Ideas to Honour Your Dad

61. Dad, your guidance has helped me navigate through life’s challenges. Thank you for being my mentor. Happy Father’s Day!

62. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has always been my biggest cheerleader. Your encouragement has fueled my ambitions.

63. Dad, your love has shaped my world and made it a better place. Thank you for everything you do. Enjoy your special day!

64. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has taught me the value of hard work and determination. Your work ethic is admirable.

65. Dad, your wisdom has been a guiding light in my journey. Thank you for sharing your knowledge with me. Happy Father’s Day!

66. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has shown me how to embrace change and adapt to new situations. Your flexibility is inspiring.

67. Dad, your presence in my life is a blessing I cherish every day. Thank you for being an amazing father. Have a fantastic Father’s Day!

68. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has taught me the importance of loyalty and commitment. Your dedication is commendable.

69. Dad, your love has been a source of strength and inspiration. Thank you for being my unwavering support. Happy Father’s Day!

70. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has taught me the value of a good sense of humor. Your jokes always brighten my day.

ALSO READ: Father’s Day 2023: 5 Short Emotional Speeches to Show How Much You Care

71. Dad, your generosity knows no bounds. Thank you for always going above and beyond. Enjoy your special day!

72. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has shown me the significance of education and continuous learning. Your thirst for knowledge is contagious.

73. Dad, your unwavering faith in me has given me the confidence to conquer my fears. Thank you for believing in me. Happy Father’s Day!

74. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has shown me the importance of gratitude and appreciation. Your humility is inspiring.

75. Dad, your patience and understanding have taught me the value of empathy. Thank you for being so understanding. Have a fantastic Father’s Day!

76. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has shown me the power of forgiveness and the beauty of love. You’re my guiding light.

77. Dad, your love has filled my life with joy and happiness. Thank you for being such a loving father. Happy Father’s Day!

78. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has always been my source of strength and courage. Your resilience is admirable.

79. Dad, your presence brings warmth and joy to our family. Thank you for being the heart and soul of our home. Enjoy your special day!

80. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has shown me what it means to be a responsible and caring individual. You’re my role model.

ALSO READ: Father’s Day 2023: 5 Best Gift Ideas For The Coolest Dad!

81. Dad, your love has been a guiding light in my life. Thank you for always being there, no matter what. Happy Father’s Day!

82. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has taught me the importance of honesty and integrity. Your values have shaped my character.

83. Dad, your words of wisdom have guided me through life’s ups and downs. Thank you for being my compass. Have a wonderful Father’s Day!

84. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has taught me to appreciate the beauty of art and music. Your passion has enriched my life.

85. Dad, your unwavering support has given me the confidence to chase my dreams. Thank you for always believing in me. Happy Father’s Day!

86. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who knows how to make me smile even on my darkest days. Your love brightens my world.

87. Dad, you’ve taught me the importance of empathy and kindness. Thank you for showing me how to be a compassionate human being. Have a fantastic Father’s Day!

88. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has shown me the power of forgiveness and the beauty of second chances. You’re a true inspiration.

89. Dad, your guidance has helped me navigate through life’s challenges. Thank you for being my mentor. Happy Father’s Day!

90. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has always been my biggest cheerleader. Your encouragement has fueled my ambitions.

ALSO READ: Father’s Day 2023: 5 Books To Gift Your Dad For Good Reading Time

91. Dad, your love has shaped my world and made it a better place. Thank you for everything you do. Enjoy your special day!

92. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has taught me the value of hard work and determination. Your work ethic is admirable.

93. Dad, your wisdom has been a guiding light in my journey. Thank you for sharing your knowledge with me. Happy Father’s Day!

94. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has shown me how to embrace change and adapt to new situations. Your flexibility is inspiring.

95. Dad, your presence in my life is a blessing I cherish every day. Thank you for being an amazing father. Have a fantastic Father’s Day!

96. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has taught me the importance of loyalty and commitment. Your dedication is commendable.

97. Dad, your love has been a source of strength and inspiration. Thank you for being my unwavering support. Happy Father’s Day!

98. Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has taught me the value of a good sense of humor. Your jokes always brighten my day.

99. Dad, your generosity knows no bounds. Thank you for always going above and beyond. Enjoy your special day!

100. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has shown me the significance of education and continuous learning. Your thirst for knowledge is contagious.