99+ Happy Friendship Day 2023 Wishes, Images, Quotes and Messages in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Punjabi

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY WISHES, SMS, SAYINGS, STATUS UPDATES, AND MORE: Friendship Day in India is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year it will be celebrated August 6. While the United Nations has designated July 30 as International Friendship Day, many countries, including India, celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. This is because the first Sunday of August is a more convenient date for people to celebrate with their friends. Here’s a look at Happy Friendship Day wishes, Friendship Day wishes, Happy Friendship Day message, Happy Friendship Day Greetings 2023, Inspirational Friendship Day messages and short message for family, friends and colleagues.

Happy Friendship Day 2023 In 10 Languages Happy Friendship Day 2023 Wishes In English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Punjabi Happy Friendship Day 2023 Shayari, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Greetings and Messages

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023 IN 10 LANGUAGES

Best friends need no specific words and phrases to convey their love but if you have friends scattered in different states of India, here’s your guide to wish them a ‘Happy Friendship Day’ this year in their native language

HINDI: Mitrata diwas ki shubhkamnaye KANNADA: Sneha Dinacaraneya Subhasaya TELUGU: Sneha dinotsava subhakanksalu TAMIL: Iniya Natpu Nal MALAYALAM: Santeasakaramaya Sahrda Dinam MARATHI: Aanandee maitree divas BANGLA: Subha bandhutba dibasa. GUJARATI: Khusa Mitrata Divasa PUNJABI: Mitarata divasa mubaraka URDU: Dosti ka din mubarak ho

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023 WISHES IN HINDI

1. दोस्तों की दोस्ती में कभी कोई रूल नहीं होता है, दोस्ती सिखाने के लिए कोई स्कूल नहीं होता है.. , हैप्पी फ्रेंडशिप डे!

2. एक जैसे दोस्त सारे नहीं होते, कुछ हमारे होकर भी हमारे नहीं होते, आपसे दोस्ती करने के बाद महसूस हुआ, कौन कहता है तारे जमीन पर नहीं होते…, हैप्पी फ्रेंडशिप डे!

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023 WISHES IN KANNADA

3. ನಾವು ಏನು ಎಂದು ನಮಗಿಂತ ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿ ಗೊತ್ತಿರುವುದು ನಮ್ಮ ಫ್ರೆಂಡ್ಸ್ಗೆ ಮಾತ್ರ. ನಗುವಾಗ ಜೊತೆಗೂಡುವ, ಅಳುವಾಗ ಹೆಗಲು ಕೊಡುವ ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಬಂಧಗಳನ್ನು ಮೀರಿದ್ದು.

4. ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಬಂಧವೂ ನಮ್ಮಿಂದ ಏನೋ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿಸುತ್ತದೆ, ಆದರೆ ಏನೂ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿಸದೆ ಬರುವುದು ಸ್ನೇಹವೊಂದೇ.

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023 WISHES IN MALAYALAM

5. നിനക്ക് എന്റെ സൗഹൃദ ദിന ആശംസകള്. നിന്നെ പോലെ ഒരു സുഹൃത്തിനെ ലഭിച്ചതില് എനിക്ക് സന്തോഷമുണ്ട്.

6. നിങ്ങള്ക്കെല്ലാവര്ക്കും സൗഹൃദ ദിനാശംസകള്. ഈ സൗഹൃദ ദിനത്തില് നിങ്ങള്ക്ക് സ്നേഹവും ആശംസകളും അയയ്ക്കുന്നു. നിങ്ങളെ എല്ലാവരെയും സ്നേഹിക്കുന്നു.

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023 WISHES IN MARATHI

7. मैत्री म्हटली की, आठवतं ते बालपण आणि मैत्रीतून मिळालेलं ते, खरंखुरं शहाणपण, मैत्री दिनाच्या शुभेच्छा!

8. मित्र म्हणजे ऑक्सिजन, सलाईन, मेडीसीन, सगळं काही… मैत्री दिनाच्या शुभेच्छा!

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023 WISHES IN TELUGU

9. ఎదుటివాడిలోని లోపాన్ని భరించే వాడే నిజమైన స్నేహితుడు, అందరికీ స్నేహితుల దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు

10. ప్రతీ రోజు మాట్లాడుకోకున్నా అవసరమైనప్పుడు మనకు ధైర్యం, ఓదార్పు చెప్పే వాడే మన నేస్తం. స్నేహితుల దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023 WISHES IN TAMIL

11. அனைத்து நண்பர்களுக்கும் நண்பர்கள் தின வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

12. இவ்வுலகில் இரத்த பந்தம் இல்லாமல் நமக்காக துடிக்கும் ஒரே உறவு நண்பர்கள்தான். அனைவருக்கும் நண்பர்கள் தின வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023 WISHES IN PUNJABI

13. ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਦੋਸਤ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਰੇ ਤੇਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣਦਾ ਹੈ , ਜੋ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਹੈ, ਅਤੇ ਹਾਲੇ ਵੀ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਚੰਗਾ ਲੱਗਦਾ ਹੈ. ਇੱਕ ਦੋਸਤ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਕੁਝ ਦੱਸ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ ਆਪਣੇ ਆਪ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਦਾ ਹੈ ਨਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ . ਧੰਨ ਦੋਸਤੀ ਦਿਨ

14. ਦੋਸਤੀ ਦੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਅਰਥ ਨਹੀ ਹੈ . ਦੋਸਤੀ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਬੇਲੋੜੀ ਹੈ , ਕਲਾ, ਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਵਰਗਾ ਹੈ . ਇਹ ਦਾ ਕੋਈ ਬਚਾਅ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਲ ਹੈ ; ਪਰ ਬਚਾਅ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਲ ਦੇਣ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ ਜਿਹੜੇ ਕੁਝ ਇੱਕ . ਧੰਨ ਦੋਸਤੀ ਦਿਨ

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023 SHAYARI

15. दोस्ती का रिश्ता सबसे ज्यादा अनमोल होता है। एक दोस्त सच्चे दोस्त को आप मन की सारी बातें कह सकते हों। आज फ्रेंडशिप डे पर दोस्तों को भेजें ये शायरियां।

16. दोस्ती तो सिर्फ इत्तफाक है, यह तो दिलों की मुलाकत है।

17. काश मिलती मुझे दो दिन की बादशाहत, ऐ दोस्त तो हमारी रियासत में तेरे नाम के सिक्के चला करते।

18. दिन बीत जाते हैं सुहानी यादें बनकर, बातें रह जाती हैं कहानी बनकर, पर दोस्त तो हमेशा दिल के करीब रहते हैं, कभी मुस्कान तो कभी आंखों का पानी बनकर।

19. खुदा ने जब भी पूछा दोस्ती का मतलब, हमारे उंगली आपकी तरफ होती है।

20. Friendship is a journey, Sometimes bumpy, sometimes smooth. But always worth taking. Happy Friendship Day!

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023 WISHES IN ENGLISH

21. Happy Friendship Day to my best friend! I’m so grateful to have you in my life.

22. Friends are the family you choose for yourself. I’m so lucky to have you as my friend.

23. A true friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.

24. A friend is someone who accepts you for who you are, flaws and all.

25. Friendship is a gift. Cherish the friends you have.

26. Friends are the best medicine. They make you laugh, they make you cry, and they always know how to make you feel better.

27. I’m so grateful for your friendship. You make my life so much richer.

28. You’re the best friend a girl could ask for. I’m so lucky to have you in my life.

29. Friendship is like a bridge. It connects two people who might not have met otherwise.

30. Friends are the people who make your life worth living.

31. A true friend is someone who is always there for you, no matter what.

32. Friendship is a two-way street. It’s about giving and receiving.

33. Friends are the people who make you laugh when you want to cry.

34. Friends are the people who make you feel like you can do anything.

35. Friendship is a precious gift. Don’t take it for granted.

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023 QUOTES

36. “A true friend is someone who sees the good in you even when you can’t see it yourself." - Unknown

37. “Friendship is the golden thread that binds the heart of all the world." - John Evelyn

38. “The best friends are the ones who make you laugh until you cry, and then wipe the tears away." - Unknown

39. “A friend is someone who knows all your secrets and still loves you." - Oscar Wilde

40. “True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it is lost." - Charles Caleb Colton

41. “Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you haven’t really learned anything." - Muhammad Ali

42. “A true friend is one who overlooks your failures and remembers your successes." - Unknown

43. “The best way to make friends is to be one." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

44. “A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words." – Unknown

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023 WHATSAPP STATUS

45. “Friendship is the heart’s treasure, the soul’s elixir." - Charles Caleb Colton

46. “A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." - Elbert Hubbard

47. “A true friend is one who overlooks your failures and remembers your successes." - Josh Billings

48. “Friendship is like a four leaf clover: hard to find, but lucky to have."

49. “Friendship is the most powerful force in the world. It can make you laugh, cry, and feel all the emotions in between."

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023 GREETINGS

50. To my best friend, I’m so grateful to have you in my life. You make me laugh, you make me cry, and you always know how to make me feel better. I love you!

51. Friendship is the best medicine. It can make you laugh, it can make you cry, and it can always make you feel better. I’m so lucky to have such amazing friends in my life.

52. True friends are like stars. You don’t always see them, but you know they’re always there. I’m so grateful for my stars.

53. Friendship is a journey, not a destination. Enjoy the ride.

54. The best friends are the ones who make you laugh even when you don’t want to.

55. You’re the peanut butter to my jelly, the cheese to my macaroni. We’re the perfect pair!

56. Friendship is like a four leaf clover: hard to find, but lucky to have.

57. Friendship is the most powerful force in the world. It can make you laugh, cry, and feel all the emotions in between.

58. Cheers to the bonds that make life brighter and hearts warmer.

59. To my amazing friends, thank you for always being there. Happy Friendship Day 2023!

60. Friendship knows no distance. Sending warm wishes across the miles. Happy Friendship Day 2023!

61. Happy Friendship Day! May your life be filled with love, laughter, and cherished friendships.

62. Cherish the special bonds that fill your life with love and laughter. Happy Friendship Day!

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023 MESSAGES

63. Happy Friendship Day! Thank you for being the best friend anyone could ask for.

64. You make every day brighter with your friendship. Happy Friendship Day!

65. To the friend who always understands me, Happy Friendship Day!

66. Wishing you a day filled with laughter and cherished memories. Happy Friendship Day 2023!

67. Friends like you make life’s journey worthwhile. Happy Friendship Day!

68. Cheers to the moments we’ve shared and the memories we’ll create. Happy Friendship Day!

69. I’m grateful for your friendship every single day. Happy Friendship Day 2023!

70. You’re not just my friend; you’re family. Happy Friendship Day!

71. May our bond of friendship grow stronger with each passing day. Happy Friendship Day!

72. Sending you a big hug and lots of love on Friendship Day.

73. A friend like you is a true blessing. Happy Friendship Day 2023!

74. Here’s to the crazy times we’ve had and the crazy times yet to come. Happy Friendship Day!

75. Thank you for always having my back. Happy Friendship Day!

76. Happy Friendship Day! Let’s create more beautiful memories together.

77. You’re the peanut to my butter, the jelly to my sandwich. Happy Friendship Day!

78. Having you as a friend is the best gift life could offer. Happy Friendship Day!

79. Through thick and thin, you’ve been there for me. Happy Friendship Day 2023!

80. Your friendship is like a warm ray of sunshine. Happy Friendship Day!

81. Cheers to the friends who make life’s journey unforgettable. Happy Friendship Day!

82. Your presence makes every day brighter. Happy Friendship Day!

83. Here’s to celebrating the bond we share. Happy Friendship Day 2023!

84. You bring joy and laughter wherever you go. Happy Friendship Day!

85. Wishing you love, laughter, and happiness on Friendship Day.

86. You’re my partner in crime and my confidant. Happy Friendship Day!

87. Happy Friendship Day! May our friendship last a lifetime.

88. Sending you virtual hugs and heartfelt wishes on Friendship Day 2023!

89. The world is a better place with friends like you. Happy Friendship Day!

90. Friends like you make life’s challenges easier to bear. Happy Friendship Day!

91. I’m grateful for the memories we’ve created and the ones yet to come. Happy Friendship Day!

92. You light up my life with your friendship. Happy Friendship Day!

93. Happy Friendship Day! May our bond grow stronger with each passing year.

94. You’re more than a friend; you’re family. Happy Friendship Day 2023!

95. Cheers to the crazy adventures we’ve had together. Happy Friendship Day!

96. Thank you for being my rock and my support. Happy Friendship Day!

97. Happy Friendship Day! Here’s to cherishing our friendship forever.

98. You’re the kindest and most genuine friend anyone could have. Happy Friendship Day!

99. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. Happy Friendship Day 2023!