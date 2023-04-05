CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Photos, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings
2-MIN READ

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Photos, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 19:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Here are some beautiful wishes, greeting and quotes that you can share with your loved ones siblings, friends, family, relatives and colleagues

HAPPY HANUMAN JAYANTI 2023 IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in a grand manner across India as it marks the birthday of Lord Hanuman. According to the Panchang, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on Purnima Tithi or full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman was born at the time of sunrise on Chaitra Purnima day. Grand festivities mark the celebration of the day across India. Devotees visit temples to worship Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings.

A symbol of strength and energy, Lord Hanuman is an incarnation of Lord Shiva, as described in Hindu scriptures. Spectacular processions and temple fairs are also organised in many states to celebrate this special occasion.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, here’s a collection of wishes, images and greetings you can send to your loved ones:

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Wishes

1. Lord Hanuman is one of the greatest devotees of Lord Rama. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, may he help you in finding solutions to all the problems in your life!

2. On Hanuman Jayanti, I wish Lord Hanuman, is always there to shower his divine blessings on you. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

3. On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, may Lord Hanuman help you in achieving all the goals in your life! Wishing you a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

4. Jai Siya Ram! Jai Bajrangbali! May Lord Hanuman bless you with peace, happiness and strength. Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Messages

5. Lord Hanuman is worshipped as a symbol of strength, perseverance and devotion. May he bless you with his strength, perseverance and the art of devotion which he has for Lord Rama.

6. Whenever faced with any difficulty, pray to Lord Hanuman. He will help you in those situations and lift your happiness.

7. On the pious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, may your family get blessed with peace, harmony and prosperity.

8. Jai Veer Hanuman, Jai Pawan Putra Hanuman. Wishing you all a very happy Hanuman Jayanti.

9. Hanuman hai naam mahaan, Hanuman kare beda paar, jo leta hain naam Bajrang Bali ka, Sab din hote uske ek samaan, Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

10. Wishing you a very happy Hanuman Jayanti. I wish that you follow the teachings and footsteps of Bajrang Bali for happier and contented life.

