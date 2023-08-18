Happy Hariyali Teej 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Teej Festival

HAPPY HARIYALI TEEJ 2023 WISHES, SMS, QUOTES, SAYINGS, STATUS UPDATES, AND MORE: Hariyali Teej, a vibrant and joyous festival, is a celebration of nature’s beauty, love, and devotion that holds a special place in the hearts of Hindus, particularly women. Observed during the monsoon season, this auspicious occasion marks the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and symbolizes the essence of marital bliss. The festival’s name, Hariyali, signifies the lush greenery that adorns the surroundings during this time, adding to the festive spirit. This year, the Hariyali Teej will be observed on August 19.

One of the most endearing customs of Hariyali Teej is the exchange of heartfelt wishes, greetings, and messages among friends, family, and loved ones. These expressions of love and blessings serve as a bridge between hearts, transcending distances and spreading the joy of the festival.

Hariyali Teej 2023: Wishes, Greetings, and Messages

1. May the magic of Teej bring lots of happiness, love, and joy to your life. Happy Teej. Wishing you and your life partner a very blissful married life. Happy Hariyali Teej.

2. Discover your hidden strengths and connect with the inner self as you meditate. May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you and your husband with everything you both have wished for. Happy Hariyali Teej.

3. I hope Pravati accepts your prayers and fasting and blesses you are your family with happiness and health. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings.

4. Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej.

5. Here’s a message for all husbands: fast with your wife and pray for her long life too, for what is the point of having a long life if you cannot enjoy it with your beloved wife. Happy Hartalika Teej.

6. May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity on the occasion of Hariyali Teej. May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hariyali Teej.

7. This Hariyali Teej, may Mahadev and Parvati Ji destroy all your sorrows and eliminate all the troubles. Happy Hariyali Teej.

8. On the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej, may Mahadev and Devi Parvati bless you and your spouse with happiness, peace, good health, wealth, and prosperity.

9. It is that time of the year when you express your gratitude to the Gods above for your happy married life. And we hope you continue to have a loving and caring marriage in the years to come. Here’s wishing you a very Happy Hariyali Teej.

10. Maintain your fast diligently if you want to be with your husband for several lives. Happy Hartalika Teej.