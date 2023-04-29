International Dance Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Photos and Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL DANCE DAY 2023 WISHES, IMAGES, SMS, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: April 29 is celebrated every year as International Dance Day to recognize the diversity of hundreds of dance forms worldwide. In 1982, the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute in partnership with the performing arts of UNESCO initiated this day to celebrate not only the various dance forms but also the artists who bring them to life.

This day holds immense significance as it encourages dance, which is not just an art but also a powerful medium of expression, emotion, love, and laughter, and provides various health benefits. Additionally, April 29 marks a double celebration as it is also the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of the modern ballet dance form. Let’s take a look at some of the quotes and wishes to celebrate this special day.

International Dance Day 2023: Quotes

1. “Dance is the hidden language of the soul.” – Martha Graham

2. “Dance for yourself. If someone understands, well. If not, no matter.” - Louis Horst

3. “Dancers don’t need wings to fly." – Unknown

4. “Dancers aren’t made of their technique, but their passion.” – Agnes de Mille

5. “Dancing is poetry with arms and legs.” - Charles Baudelaire

6. “Let us read, and let us dance; these two amusements will never do any harm to the world.” – Voltaire

7. “Dancing is creating a sculpture that is visible only for a moment.” – Erol Ozan

8. “Those who dance are considered insane by those who cannot hear the music.” — George Carlin

International Dance Day 2023: Wishes

1. When you dance, you can enjoy the luxury of being you. Happy International Dance Day!

2. The only way to make sense of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance. - Happy International Dance Day!

3. Learn the craft of knowing how to open your heart and turn on your creativity. There’s a light inside of you. Happy International Dance Day!

4. Dance is the way to express your emotions and feelings and dance is also the way to enjoy your body…. Wishing you a very Happy International Dance Day!

5. Dance, when you’re broken open. Dance, if you’ve torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you’re perfectly free. - Happy International Dance Day!

6. On the occasion of International Dance Day, my wish for you is that you always dance to the tunes you love and live life on your own terms.

7. There are only two kinds of people in this world- those who can dance and those who cannot…. Happy International Dance Day to all of you.

8. The dance can reveal everything mysterious that is hidden in music, and it has the additional merit of being human and palpable. Dancing is poetry with arms and legs. Happy International Dance Day!

9. Dance is like breathing, it is like catharsis… Enjoy it to the fullest and let your feelings flow… We wish you a happy move on International Dance Day!

