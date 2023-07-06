International Kissing Day 2023: Wishes, Romantic Messages and Greetings to Send to Your Partner With a Passionate Kiss

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL KISSING DAY WISHES FOR 2023 IMAGES, SMS, SAYINGS, STATUS UPDATES, AND MORE: In our fast-paced lives, the importance of small gestures is often overlooked by people in relationships. The most universally accepted expression of love is a kiss. The simple pleasures of being able to kiss your partner before going to work or returning home after a long day appear to have lost value in our fast-paced lives. However, on July 6, International Kissing Day serves as a global reminder to cherish this simple gesture and celebrate the presence of our loved ones. This day emphasises the significance of expressing love and fostering intimacy in relationships. On this International Kissing Day, share these messages, wishes, and quotes with your loved ones.

International Kissing Day 2023: Quotes

“Stolen kisses are always the sweetest" — Leigh Hunt “When I kiss you, I can taste your soul." — Carrie Latet “Kissing is a means of getting two people so close together that they can’t see anything wrong with each other." —Rene Yasenek “A kiss is a secret told to the mouth instead of the ear; kisses are the messengers of love and tenderness." — Ingrid Bergman “The happiness of life is made up of minute fractions - the little, soon-forgotten charities of a kiss or smile, a kind look, a heart-felt compliment, and the countless infinitesimals of pleasurable and genial feeling." - Samuel Taylor “A kiss makes the heart young again and wipes out the years." - Rupert Brooke

International Kissing Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings