Happy Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023: Wishes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY JAGANNATH PURI RATHA YATRA WISHES FOR 2023 IMAGES, SMS, SAYINGS, STATUS UPDATES, AND MORE: The Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra is a grand religious procession that takes place in the city of Puri, Odisha. It is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar and attracts devotees from across the world who come together to seek the blessing of Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The highlight of the Rath Yatra is the ceremonial procession of the deities in chariots, which are pulled by thousands of devotees through the streets of Puri. This vibrant and colourful spectacle is accompanied by devotional singing, dancing, and chanting. This year, the festival is going to commence on June 20 at 10:04 pm and will end on June 21 at 7:09 pm.

Early on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings of the occasion of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra. He shared a video and tweeted: “Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment."

Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment. pic.twitter.com/ATvXmW3Yr0— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023

To mark the occasion, share these wishes, greetings, and WhatsApp messages with your friends and family on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023.

Happy Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra 2023: Wishes And Greetings

1. May the blessings of Lord Jagannath bring the triumph of good over evil. Wishing you and your family a delightful Rath Yatra.

2. May the blessings of Lord Jagannath enrich every aspect of your life. Sending you and your family heartfelt wishes for a blessed Rath Yatra.

3. Wishing you and your family joy, strength, and success on Jagannath Rath Yatra.

4. On the auspicious day of Rath Yatra, let us unite in reverence for the grandeur of Lord Jagannath.

5. May his divine benevolence bestow upon you ample serenity, wealth, and bliss.

6. May the culmination of your hardships pave the way for abundance, triumph, and bliss to grace your life. Wishing you a fulfilling celebration.

Happy Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra 2023: WhatsApp Messages

1. Warm wishes to you and your loved ones on this sacred occasion of Rath Yatra.

2. May this festival be filled with divine grace and abundant blessings. Wishing you a very happy Rath Yatra.

3. Wishing you and your family a blissful Rath Yatra, may the vibrant colours of success, prosperity, and happiness illuminate your path and fill your life with abundance.

4. Embrace the journey of self-reflection, conquer negativity, and experience inner transformation. Wishing you a joyous Rath Yatra filled with happiness.

5. Let us leave our egos behind before the benevolent Lord Jagannath. Celebrate a delightful Yath Ratra with your loved ones.

6. Let the Rath Yatra be a reminder that life is a divine journey, and our true purpose is to find inner peace and harmony.

7. On the holy occasion of Rath Yatra, let us be inspired by the words of Lord Jagannath: ‘Love all, serve all, and spread joy everywhere’.

8. When you have faith in the divine, the journey becomes a celebration. Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra!

9. On this journey of Rath Yatra, may the divine chariot carry away all your worries and bring you closer to spiritual enlightenment.