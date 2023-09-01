Happy Kajari Teej 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY KAJARI TEEJ 2023: Kajari Teej, also known simply as “Kajari," is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated primarily in the northern states of India, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. It falls on the third day of the dark fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada (August-September), which is a few days after the festival of Raksha Bandhan. This year it will be celebrated on Saturday, September 2.

KAJARI TEEJ 2023 SHUBH MUHURAT

According to the Panchang, the third day of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Bhadrapada will begin at 11:50 PM on September 1, 2023, and will end at 8:49 PM on September 2, 2023.

7:57 AM to 9:31 AM

9:45 PM to 11:12 PM

KAJARI TEEJ 2023: 10 WISHES AND MESSAGES TO SHARE

1. Happy Kajari Teej! May you be blessed with love, happiness, and prosperity.

2. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower you with their blessings on this auspicious day.

3. Wishing you a happy and prosperous Kajari Teej!

4. May this Kajari Teej bring you joy, peace, and happiness.

5. May your prayers be answered by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this auspicious day.

6. Happy Kajari Teej to all the beautiful women out there! May you be blessed with everything you desire.

7. May your love for your husband grow stronger with each passing day.

8. May your family be blessed with happiness and prosperity.

9. May you have a long and healthy life.

10. May you always be surrounded by love and happiness.

WATCH: 5 Hindu Festivals in September 2023

KAJARI TEEJ HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

Kajari Teej is primarily a festival celebrated by women, and it holds special significance for married women. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Parvati, who is considered the epitome of marital bliss and harmony in Hindu mythology. Women observe this festival to seek the well-being of their husbands and the prosperity of their families. They fast, dress in traditional attire, and offer prayers to the goddess for the longevity and happiness of their spouses.

KAJARI TEEJ CELEBRATION

The festival is characterized by various customs and rituals, including applying henna (mehndi) on hands, dressing up in colourful traditional clothing, singing folk songs, dancing, and enjoying traditional sweets and delicacies. Women often create swings (jhulas) adorned with flowers and leaves, which they use to swing while singing and celebrating.

KAJARI TEEJ MEANING

Kajari Teej also has agricultural significance, as it marks the beginning of the monsoon season and the preparation for the sowing of new crops. The name “Kajari" is derived from the word “Kajal," which refers to the dark colour of monsoon clouds. The festival is often associated with songs and folklore that depict the arrival of rains and the beauty of nature during the monsoon.

Kajari Teej is a festival that celebrates the bond of marriage, femininity, and the joys of the monsoon season. It is a colourful and vibrant occasion that brings together families and communities to celebrate with enthusiasm and devotion.