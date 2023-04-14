Maha Bisubha Sankranti 2023: Pana Sankranti Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share on Odia New Year

HAPPY MAHA BISUBHA SANKRANTI 2023 IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Maha Bisubha Sankranti, also known as Pana Sankranti, is a festival that marks the beginning of the solar month of Mesha in the traditional Hindu calendar. It usually falls on April 14 and signifies the start of a new year in some parts of India, particularly in Odisha. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal. Some of the rituals observed during Maha Bisubha Sankranti include taking a dip in holy rivers, performing puja to Lord Jagannath, and offering special prayers to the Sun God.

Here are some wishes, messages, and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion:

May the warmth and brightness of Maha Bisubha Sankranti fill your life with love and happiness. Happy Pana Sankranti! Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Maha Bisubha Sankranti. May this new year bring you joy, peace, and success. On this holy occasion of Maha Bisubha Sankranti, may the Sun God bless you with good health, wealth, and happiness. Happy Pana Sankranti! May the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath be with you and your family on Maha Bisubha Sankranti. Have a blessed and joyous festival. As the Sun starts its journey in the Northern Hemisphere, let us embark on a new journey of hope, positivity, and success. Happy Maha Bisubha Sankranti! On this auspicious day of Maha Bisubha Sankranti, let us pray for a world filled with love, peace, and harmony. Happy Pana Sankranti! May the festival of Maha Bisubha Sankranti bring you closer to your loved ones and strengthen your bond with them. Happy Pana Sankranti! As the new year begins, let us leave behind all the negativity and embrace positivity and happiness. Happy Maha Bisubha Sankranti to you and your family! Let us celebrate the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year with great joy and enthusiasm. Happy Pana Sankranti! May the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the Sun God fill your life with abundance, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Maha Bisubha Sankranti!

