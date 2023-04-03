Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Photos, Messages and Greetings

HAPPY MAHAVIR JAYANTI 2023 IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: The 24th Teerthanker of Jainism, Lord Mahavir spent his entire life promoting the teachings of the religion in India and across the world. For a happy life and inner peace, Jains adhere to the five Mahaviri principles of Ahimsa, Satya, Astaya, Brahmacharya, and Aparigraha.

People of the Jain religion celebrate Mahavir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, all over the world. In celebration of his birth anniversary, the Bhakti Yatra is carried on this day. This year Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 4.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Messages and wishes

1. Sending best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. I wish that you are blessed with peace and happiness and your bond of love grows stronger.

2. May Lord Mahavir bless your life with eternal joy and happiness. May no violence and negativities can touch you. May you be always showered with abundant opportunities to have a harmonious life. Wishing you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

3. Warm wishes to you on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. My only wish on this divine occasion is that you are blessed with endless knowledge, a stable mind to internalize this knowledge and self-control to use it in the right way. May you are always successful in life.

4. Today is the day to look beyond yourself and work for the peace and harmony of others around you. Let us take a promise our own selves on Mahavir Jayanti to be kinder, more compassionate and more positive for each and every one. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you.

5. Big locks can be opened with small keys. likewise, you need to choose simple words to express thoughts with strong meanings. I wish you live your life with simplicity and follow the guidelines of Mahavir ji. Warm wishes to you on Mahavir Jayanti!

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Quotes

1. Express yourself in simple words but have great thoughts in your mind. Happy Mahavir Jayanthi.

2. Let us always follow the path shown by Lord Mahavir to have a happier and healthier life. Warm greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti to you and your family.

3. The most perfect way to celebrate this significant day is by working hard towards attaining peace and happiness in life. Wishing a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you.

4. Always ask for what you deserve than what you desire. Wish you all a very happy Mahavir Jayanthi.

5. Always follow the path of non-violence and truth. Happy Mahavir Jayanthi.

6. On this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti, I pray that Lord Mahavir may bless you with a life of nonviolence, compassion and kindness. Wishing you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023.

7. I always pray to Lord Mahavir to bless you with what you deserve and not what you desire because you truly deserve more than you desire. Warm wishes on Mahavir Jayanti to you.

8. The beauty and happiness of life lie in simplicity. Simple words have the power to express the greatest thoughts. Wishing you and your family a life of simplicity. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

9. Always adopt the path of truth, non-violence, kindness and knowledge and you will live a happy life blessed with righteousness. Sending best wishes on Mahavir Jayanti 2023 to you.

10. May Lord Vardhmaan Mahavir bless your life with happiness, knowledge and kindness. May you always follow the right path and enjoy a blessed life. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you and your family.

